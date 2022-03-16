Top 5 BLACKPINK comebacks, ranked

BLACKPINK is the biggest girl group of this era. Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa make up the K-pop girl group formed by YG Entertainment.

They made their debut in August 2016 with their single album Square One, which included Whistle and Boombayah, which became their first number-one hits on the Gaon Digital Chart in South Korea and the Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart in the United States.

By breaking multiple records, they proved that BLACKPINK is the revolution. We have curated a list of their top songs based on versatility, unique composition, lyrics, and the records they have set.

Here are the top 5 BLACKPINK songs of all time.

5 best BLACKPINK songs

5) As If It's Your Last

As If It's Your Last was released on June 22, 2017 and is the group's joyous and most energetic song. It focuses on BLACKPINK's cheerful vibe.

It has a fascinating rhythm and a colorful video. It overtook BTS' record for the fastest music video by a K-pop group to reach 10 million views on YouTube, which was originally owned by the song Not Today.

It reached number 19 on the Billboard Japan Hot 100, making it BLACKPINK's highest-charting single in Japan. The song remained at number 19 on the chart for a week after its official launch. Considering the amazing MV, it also went to number one on Billboard World Digital Songs after selling 4,000 copies in the first week.

4) Pretty Savage

BLACKPINK's Pretty Savage is undeniably bold and beautiful. The song is scattered with informal slurs and statements about the group's exceptionalism. The bridge, which features Rosé's voice, an understated bass, acoustic guitar, and also some interactive percussion hits, is exceptional in the song.

This is by far one of the most different songs from what BLACKPINK creates. Due to its unique vibe and assertive tone, it was loved by fans. BLACKPINK's initial full-length album, The Album, came in second on the US Billboard 200 and UK Official Album Charts, featuring this song. Among K-pop girl groups, this is the highest mark.

3) How You Like That

The beat drops and the bridge and everything is classy about this comeback. On the group's 2020 single How You Like That, outfits, visuals, and hairstyles, all are on point. The elevated pop song is the girl group's response to a world dragged down by the pandemic, demonstrating pride and liberation.

The group's June 2020 release has also overtaken the record for most viewed YouTube music videos in 24 hours, with 323 million views. With powerful and elegant moves, it’s one of the best songs by the group.

2) Whistle

Whistle is accompanied by a sound wave bridge. The track is rhythmic and powerful. The song's overall structure resonates with a few of the group's many simplistic, right down to the mid-crescendo hanger, which is intended to be melodic but rather fades. The drifting rhythm, which enunciates the hip-hop lyrics with synth collisions, is even better.

The husky and harmonized tone of the song makes it an addictive melody. In 2020, the group's Whistle video crossed 500 million views on YouTube. The video was uploaded on August 8, 2016, indicating that they completed the achievement in just over three years and ten months.

1) Lovesick Girls

The peppy and powerful song was a hit. On Spotify, Lovesick Girls is the group's second most popular melody from The Album. On the Billboard charts, it debuted at 59. David Guetta, the legendary DJ, collaborated on the track. According to Billboard, the video has been re-edited.

To put it mildly, Lovesick Girls is an outright success, a personal best for the group's consistently set records. The video is bliss and embodies the daring presence of a refreshing tone. The track shows emotion and strength at the same time. It’s a must-listen group's song till this date.

The group has released record-breaking tracks over the years and now holds a top position in the Korean music industry and global charts such as the music videos for Kill This Love and How You Like That set records for the most-viewed music video within the first 24 hours of release, with the latter setting five Guinness World Records.

On QQ Music, China's largest music streaming platform, How You Like That became the fastest Korean single to achieve double platinum. The group members are also excelling in their solo acts whether it’s Jisoo’s acting career, or Lisa, Rosé, and jennie’s singles.

