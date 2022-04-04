How many Grammys did Olivia Rodrigo win? Best New Artist and more

American singer-songwriter and actress Olivia Rodrigo bagged a Grammy on Sunday in the Best New Artist Category. The artist also won Best Pop Solo Performance for Drivers License and Best Pop Vocal Album for Sour, during the premiere of 64th Annual Grammy Awards, taking her Grammy award win count to three.

During the acceptance speech, Olivia Rodrigo said:

“Thank you so much to the Recording Academy. This is my biggest dream come true.”

She thanked her parents, friends and label home:

“I want to thank my mom for being so supportive for all of my dreams, no matter how crazy. I want to thank my mom and dad for being equally as proud of me for winning a Grammy as they were when I learned how to do a back walk.”

She also thanked her producer Daniel Nigro, along with whom she co-wrote the song, saying:

“Dan, you are the best friend, collaborator, person that I could ever ask for. This is all because of you, so thank you,”

Also nominated in the Best New Artist category were Arooj Aftab, Jimmie Allen, Baby Keem, FINNEAS, Glass Animals, Japanese Breakfast, The Kid LAROI, Arlo Parks, and Saweetie.

For the Best Pop Solo Performance, Rodrigo's Driver's License was nominated alongside Justin Bieber’s Anyone, Brandi Carlile’s Right on Time, Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever and Ariana Grande’s Positions.

Olivia Rodrigo performs Driver’s License at the 64th Grammy Awards

Olivia performed Driver's License (Image via Rich Fury/Getty)

Olivia Rodrigo put on her debut performance as she sang her 2021 hit Driver’s License during the award show. Rodrigo was seated in a car, turning the radio dial and skipping through some of her songs. Picking up her microphone, she then moved towards the stage as she began singing Driver's License in a suburban stage setup, which represented the song lyrics.

olivia rodrigo performing her grammy winning song! she sounded so good and i loved the set #grammys olivia rodrigo performing her grammy winning song! she sounded so good and i loved the set #grammys https://t.co/R38yAyJeeg

Driver’s License was released on January 8, 2022, and was critically acclaimed within a week of its release. The song broke Spotify's record twice for most daily streams ever for a non-holiday song, with over 15.7 million global streams on January 11. It also became the first song in history to hit 80 million streams in 7 days on Spotify. The song debuted at number one on Billboard Hot 100, and reached number one in numerous other countries.

On April 1, 2021, Rodrigo released her follow-up single, Deja Vu, followed by her third single Good 4 U. Both the songs were featured on Billboard's Top 100. Sour, her debut studio album, was released on May 21, 2021, to critical acclaim.

Fans react to Olivia Rodrigo's Grammy wins

Olivia Rodrigo's fans on Twitter reacted to the Grammy awards winner by sharing pictures where she was unable to hold the awards, and drawing parallels with singer Taylor Swift. Some fans also hailed Daniel Nigro, Rodrigo's producer.

Taylivia Team @TayliviaTeam THREE TIME GRAMMY WINNER OLIVIA RODRIGO THREE TIME GRAMMY WINNER OLIVIA RODRIGO https://t.co/dzYoBN8uiZ

Raifa @licenserodrigo no thoughts just billie eilish and olivia rodrigo clapping for each other no thoughts just billie eilish and olivia rodrigo clapping for each other https://t.co/FpkQvS76Wd

A🪡 @folkeiry olivia rodrigo deserves all her grammys i’m sorry. sour had the entire world on chokehold from the first song till the last song on the record for a good 6 months, what makes you think there’s any eligible record standing against it? it’s hers. she’s taking it home. easy win. olivia rodrigo deserves all her grammys i’m sorry. sour had the entire world on chokehold from the first song till the last song on the record for a good 6 months, what makes you think there’s any eligible record standing against it? it’s hers. she’s taking it home. easy win.

Olivia Rodrigo releases documentary Driving Home 2 U

Olivia Rodrigo performed as Nina Salazar-Roberts on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, as a recurring character for season three of the show.

The 19-year-old's documentary was released on March 25 on Disney+ and is titled Driving Home 2 U (A Sour Film).

