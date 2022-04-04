2022 Grammy Awards: Fans react to Trevor Noah taking a dig at Oscars 2022 Will Smith x Chris Rock controversy

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards are here to honor music legends and feature wonderful performances. Host Trevor Noah started the musical night by introducing Hollywood celebrities, musicians, singers, and bands to the audience, while taking a dig at the 2022 Oscars.

Noah joked about the Academy Awards controversy related to Will Smith and Chris Rock. He said that the 2022 Grammys would be about giving awards and "keeping people’s names out of our mouth."

Noah quipped:

“It is going to be such a beautiful evening. Don’t even think of it as an award show, this is a concert where we're giving out awards."

He continued:

"All right! We are gonna be listening to some music, we are gonna be dancing, we are gonna be singing, we are gonna be keeping people’s names out of our mouth, and we are gonna be giving awards.”

How fans reacted to Trevor Noah’s joke at the 2022 Grammy Awards

Viewers are not over with the Will Smith and Chris Rock controversy from last Sunday. Noah took a dig at the incident, and fans couldn’t stop talking about it.

Here’s how netizens reacted to Trevor Noah’s comment at the 2022 Grammy Awards:

liyxh @liyxh7 knew they’d joke about it Trevor said we gonna keep people’s name out of our mouthsknew they’d joke about it #GRAMMYs Trevor said we gonna keep people’s name out of our mouths 😭 knew they’d joke about it #GRAMMYs

kylez, EIT @WackoVacko #GRAMMYs “And we’re going to be keeping people’s names out of our mouths” “And we’re going to be keeping people’s names out of our mouths” 😂😂😂😂 #GRAMMYs

Courtney Jane @cjrav16

LMAO I cackled

#GRAMMYs #GrammyAwards “We’re going to be singing, we’re going to be dancing, we’re going to be keeping people’s names out of our mouths” Trevor NoahLMAO I cackled “We’re going to be singing, we’re going to be dancing, we’re going to be keeping people’s names out of our mouths” Trevor Noah LMAO I cackled #GRAMMYs #GrammyAwards

Maeleen Hurley @MaeleenH #GRAMMYs Trevor just made a comment that alluded to what happened at the Oscars last week. Wondered if he would go there. #GRAMMYs Trevor just made a comment that alluded to what happened at the Oscars last week. Wondered if he would go there.

Marissa @MarissaKey92 #GRAMMYs @Trevornoah just killed that joke! You could tell he thought that he nailed it too @Trevornoah just killed that joke! You could tell he thought that he nailed it too 😂 #GRAMMYs

What happened at Oscars 2022?

Noah’s comical hosting would have been incomplete without a joke about the 2022 Oscars. The joke was referring to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards after the latter joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald appearance.

The comedian compared Pinkett Smith’s look to Demi Moore in the film, G.I. Jane 2. The joke didn’t sit well with the King Richard actor because the reason behind Jada losing hair was her medical condition, alopecia. After Rock cracked the joke, Will was seen storming towards the presenter and slapping him.

Although Rock didn’t press any charges against the actor, the Academy might take disciplinary action against him. Will Smith has resigned from the Academy following the incident.

Smith also won an Oscar for his performance in King Richard. During his acceptance speech, Will apologized to Rock and the Academy. He said:

“I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment, and I'm not crying for winning an award. It's not about winning an award for me. It's about being able to shine a light on all the people, the entire cast and crew of King Richard.”

He later posted an apology on social media as well.

Meanwhile, award show fans are enjoying the 2022 Grammy Awards on CBS that kickstarted at 8.00 pm ET and ends at 11.30 pm ET. It will feature performances by Billie Eilish, BTS, John Legend, Bruno Mars, and Lady Gaga.

Edited by Siddharth Satish