Unseen angle of Jada Pinkett Smith's surprising reaction to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock goes viral

Will Smith and Chris Rock’s violent incident doesn’t seem to fade any time soon. An unseen clip from the 2022 Oscars captured Jada Pinkett Smith’s reaction after Smith smacked the comedian.

However, the viral video didn’t capture her facial expression as it was shot by someone sitting far behind her. This angle is a new addition to multiple clips doing rounds on the internet related to the 2022 Oscars' now-infamous incident.

At the 94th Academy Awards, Smith smacked Rock after the latter jokingly compared Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald appearance to G.I. Jane 2. Although the comedian didn’t escalate the situation, the world was left in shock and has since been hooked on to the aftermath of the incident.

What happened in Jada Pinkett Smith’s reaction video?

An unseen angle of Jada Pinkett Smith’s surprising reaction to her husband slapping Rock has gone viral online. It was captured from the backside of the front row where Pinkett Smith was sitting beside the King Richard actor.

The clip started with Will Smith walking off the stage after slapping Rock, who took it as a joke and said:

“Wow, Will Smith just smacked the sh*t out of me.”

Jada Pinkett Smith’s body language from behind showed her bursting into laughter along with the crowd. When Will Smith took his seat, he yelled at Rock, saying:

“Keep my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth!”

In response, the comedian said:

“Wow, dude! It was just a G.I. Jane joke.”

During this time, Pinkett Smith looked at her husband only once, and the entire time her head was turned towards Rock. She even laughed and clapped her hands for the second time when Rock mentioned the altercation and called it as the “greatest night in the history of television.”

Since the video went viral, fans have slammed Pinkett Smith for laughing when Will Smith slapped Rock. Take a look:

ab @ABimraaan So a new camera angle shows when will got back to his seat, this whole time jada didn’t even look at him. It’s crazy how far he went for her and she didn’t even gave him a look of appreciation? So a new camera angle shows when will got back to his seat, this whole time jada didn’t even look at him. It’s crazy how far he went for her and she didn’t even gave him a look of appreciation?

Michael Ascending @MichaelAscendin @MICHELL34222785 What struck me is the video showing Jada LAUGHING as her husband apparently slapped Rock. So many layers to this. Im still processing the idea that this represents owners chastising the slave for getting out of hand. Such a weird vibe. @MICHELL34222785 What struck me is the video showing Jada LAUGHING as her husband apparently slapped Rock. So many layers to this. Im still processing the idea that this represents owners chastising the slave for getting out of hand. Such a weird vibe.

Lauren K Malone @Laurenbackup88

That's disturbing. MichaelRapaport @MichaelRapaport This is FKCED UP This is FKCED UP https://t.co/2Z8CZf6Nzd This is the last time I will ever mention Will Smith because I'm so over it but I did not see this video of Jada laughing about it. That is not okayThat's disturbing. twitter.com/MichaelRapapor… This is the last time I will ever mention Will Smith because I'm so over it but I did not see this video of Jada laughing about it. That is not okayThat's disturbing. twitter.com/MichaelRapapor…

Male Victims of Domestic Abuse Scotland 🇺🇦 @MaleScotland @FHousebunny



Will Smith and Jada are a case in point. Same thing, but the reverse.



He did respond, and he became the focus. There is a new video showing Jada laughing after Will hits Rock.



Coercive control. @franticworry Exactly, you are right.Will Smith and Jada are a case in point. Same thing, but the reverse.He did respond, and he became the focus. There is a new video showing Jada laughing after Will hits Rock.Coercive control. @FHousebunny @franticworry Exactly, you are right.Will Smith and Jada are a case in point. Same thing, but the reverse. He did respond, and he became the focus. There is a new video showing Jada laughing after Will hits Rock.Coercive control.

LISA @Llove2chat @SkyNews There is footage of Jada laughing after Chris Rock got slapped by Will Smith and walks off the stage. She didn't try to stop Will nor calm him down. She let it play out. @SkyNews There is footage of Jada laughing after Chris Rock got slapped by Will Smith and walks off the stage. She didn't try to stop Will nor calm him down. She let it play out.

Jada Pinkett Smith broke her silence on Instagram

While fans would like to see Jada Pinkett Smith’s facial reaction, she broke her silence on social media after the incident. Her post read:

“This is a season for healing and I'm here for it.”

Will Smith was furious when Rock compared Pinkett Smith’s appearance to G.I. Jane 2 because of her shaven head. The producer was diagnosed with alopecia, which causes severe hair loss, and thus, she decided to keep her head shaven.

So when she was compared to Demi Moore’s bald character from the 1997 film, it irked the Smith couple. Jada Pinkett Smith was seen rolling her eyes at Rock’s joke, while Will Smith was initially seen laughing, but he soon got angry, leading to his violent reaction.

Will Smith apologized to Chris Rock

After the incident, the event continued and Will Smith received the Best Actor award for King Richard at the 2022 Oscars. In his acceptance speech, he broke down into tears and apologized to the Academy.

He said:

“I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment, and I'm not crying for winning an award. It's not about winning an award for me. It's about being able to shine a light on all the people, the entire cast and crew of King Richard.”

Smith added:

“Love will make you do crazy things. Thank you to the Academy. I hope you will have me back."

Smith later posted an apology letter on Instagram, mentioning Chris Rock.

Meanwhile, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Board of Governors has conducted a meeting regarding the incident. Reports suggest that the Academy will soon take disciplinary action against Will Smith.

The Academy also revealed that they had requested for Smith’s exit from Oscars 2022 after his violent reaction. But the actor allegedly refused to leave.

Chris Rock, on the other hand, is currently on tour, and on his first show at Boston’s Wilbur Theater, he was welcomed with a big round of applause and a standing ovation. He has not directly responded to the incident nor pressed any charges against Smith. However, Rock confessed to the crowd that he’s still “processing what happened.”

Interestingly, the tour ticket prices of his show have skyrocketed, and many ticket sales companies have admitted that they have sold more tickets after the Oscars than they have in the past.

Edited by R. Elahi