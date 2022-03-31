Why did Chris Rock apologize to Wanda Sykes? Oscars 2022 host dishes on Ellen what happened after Will Smith's slap

The viral moment from the 2022 Oscars was Will Smith slapping Chris Rock after the latter took a jibe at his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. However, the King Richard actor later apologized for his behavior, as many celebrities didn’t appreciate Smith’s actions and one of them was Wanda Sykes.

Sykes was one of the hosts of Oscars 2022, who didn’t witness the altercation, but felt “awful” for Rock. The veteran actress appeared on The Ellen Show where she opened up about the incident. She told Ellen DeGeneres that Will Smith apologized to the Academy and Rock, but no one apologized to the hosts. It was their show and as hosts, they put a lot of effort into putting the event together.

Sykes then appreciated Rock, who later approached her and apologized for the incident. She told Degeneres:

“I saw Chris at Guy’s party and as soon as I walked up to him, he said, ‘I am sorry.’ I am like why you apologizing, and he was like ‘it was supposed to be your night. You, Amy and Regina did a great a job and now I am sorry that it’s going to be about this.’ That’s who Chris is.”

Wanda Sykes and Ellen DeGeneres didn’t appreciate Will Smith’s behavior

After Oscars 2022, Wanda Sykes appeared on Ellen Degeneres’ talk show, where the latter brought up Smith and Rock’s interaction.

Sykes told the host that she was the one who welcomed Rock on stage and rushed to put her PJs on. When she returned, she witnessed everyone in the audience gasping and Smith walking off the stage and yelling at Rock about Pinkett Smith saying:

“Keep my wife’s name out of your f**king mouth.”

Sykes further said that she felt “awful” for her friend and slammed Will Smith for doing such a thing. She also called out the Academy for letting the Men In Black actor continue with the ceremony after his behavior. As the actress continued stating how he should have apologized to the hosts as well, DeGeneres said:

“It’s not an example to set. You don’t let someone to do something like that and get away with it and be rewarded.”

They were not the only ones who were upset with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.. Jim Carrey, too, expressed his displeasure on CBS Mornings about how the audience hooted for Will Smith after he won an Oscar.

Carrey said:

“I was sickened...I was sickened by the standing ovation.”

Speaking about Rock not pressing any charges, he continued:

"I [would have] announced this morning that I was suing Will for $200 million because that video is going to be there forever. It's going to be ubiquitous. That insult is going to last a very long time.”

Disciplinary action might be taken against Will Smith

After the Oscars 2022 incident, a board meeting was conducted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Board of Governors. Deadline reported what the Academy said during the disciplinary proceedings meeting.

“Consistent with the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, as well as California law, Mr. Smith is being provided at least 15 days’ notice of a vote regarding his violations and sanctions.”

It was further reported that the board members will have another meeting on April 18 when the Academy takes disciplinary action against Will Smith.

Reports suggested that the Academy revealed asking Smith to leave the Dolby Theatre after the incident. But the actor declined the request.

At the Oscars 2022, Chris Rock appeared on stage to present the Best Documentary award when he joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald appearance. He said:

“Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it.”

Will Smith, who was initially laughing, turned furious and stormed towards Rock and slapped him hard. The actor later revealed that he was offended by the joke because Pinkett Smith’s baldness was due to her medical condition, alopecia.

Meanwhile, only time will tell whether Smith will ever be invited to the Academy in the future.

