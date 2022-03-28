"We all need to applaud his professionalism": Internet supports Chris Rock for not hitting Will Smith back at Oscars 2022

Will Smith and Chris Rock’s intense altercation at the 2022 Oscars was the highlight of the event. The King Richard actor smacked Rock for taking a jibe at his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
Although the comedian didn’t escalate the violent interaction, netizens wondered what would've happened if Rock had hit back at Smith. While presenting Best Documentary on stage, Rock compared Pinkett Smith’s bald look to G.I. Jane 2.
Will Smith was initially seen laughing. However, his face’s expression turned sour within seconds. Even Pinkett Smith looked annoyed with the remark as she rolled her eyes. The producers turned off the audio from the moment the actor was seen storming toward Chris Rock.
While the majority of fans lauded Smith for smacking the comedian, some of them supported Rock for not hitting back at the superstar at the 2022 Oscars.
Here’s what fans have to say in support of Chris Rock
While many supported Smith, some were curious to know what would have happened if Rock had hit back. A fan said that viewers would have labeled Rock as the “bad person” if he had reciprocated violently.
Netizens also requested others not to support Smith’s assault and should applaud Chris Rock’s professionalism. They also pointed out that many people were unaware of Pinkett Smith’s condition of alopecia, which caused hair loss.
Take a look at fans’ reactions:
Will Smith’s apology at Oscars 2022
The viral clip of Will Smith hitting Chris Rock has gone down in the history of Oscars’ insane moments. While the latter didn’t react to the incident in a serious manner, Smith apologized after he won an Oscar.
During his acceptance speech, the Men In Black actor mentioned that Denzel Washington gave him advice after the infamous incident. The Equalizer actor comforted Smith and said:
“Be careful. At your highest moment, that's when the devil comes for you.”
The 53-year-old actor then burst into tears while apologizing for his actions and said:
“I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment, and I'm not crying for winning an award. It's not about winning an award for me. It's about being able to shine a light on all the people, the entire cast and crew of King Richard."
He added:
“Love will make you do crazy things. Thank you to the Academy. I hope you will have me back.”
Smith won the 2022 Academy Award for Actor in a Leading Role category for playing Richard Williams in the film King Richard.
The other Oscars nominees in the Best Actor category were Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos), Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog), Andrew Garfield (tick, tick…BOOM!), and Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth).