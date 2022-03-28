Oscars 2022: Full list of winners and nominees

The 94th Academy Awards returned to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood in full swing this year. From Will Smith to Andrew Garfield, popular faces were in attendance at the 2022 Oscars.
Although the Oscars returned to their original place this year, some COVID-19 protocols were still strictly followed. A valid medical exemption or vaccination proofs were mandatory for all attendees, while Oscars presenters and performers were required to get tested.
This time, Oscars were hosted by multiple hosts, including Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Skyes. For the first time, three women lined up for the role.
The winners of the Oscars 2022 were CODA with three awards, Dune with six awards, Will Smith for Best Actor, and Jessica Chastain for Best Actress.
Here’s the full list of Oscars 2022 winners
Take a look at the full list of winners and nominees of the 94th Academy Awards/Oscars 2022:
Best Picture: CODA
- Belfast
- CODA (Oscars winner)
- Don't Look Up
- Dune
- Drive My Car
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- West Side Story
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
Actor in a Leading Role: Will Smith (King Richard)
- Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
- Will Smith, King Richard (Oscars winner)
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
- Andrew Garfield, tick, tick...BOOM!
- Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Actress in a Leading Role: Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
- Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
- Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
- Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Oscars winner)
- Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
- Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Animated Feature Film: Encanto
- Encanto (Oscars winner)
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells vs. the Machines
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Cinematography: Greig Fraser (Dune)
- Dune, Greig Fraser (Oscars winner)
- Nightmare Alley, Dan Laustsen
- The Power of the Dog, Ari Wegner
- The Tragedy of Macbeth, Bruno Delbonnel
- West Side Story, Janusz Kaminski
Director: Jane Campio (The Power of the Dog)
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog (Oscars winner)
- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
- Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Documentary Feature: Summer of Soul
- Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
- Ascension
- Writing with Fire
- Attica
- Flee
Documentary Short Subject: The Queen of Basketball
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- Three Songs for Benazir
- The Queen of Basketball
- When We Were Bullies
International Feature Film: Drive My Car (Japan)
- Flee (Denmark)
- Drive My Car (Japan)
- The Hand of God (Italy)
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
- The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
Original Song: No Time To Die
- No Time To Die from No Time to Die, music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell
- Be Alive from King Richard, music and lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
- Dos Oruguitas from Encanto, music and lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda
- Down To Joy from Belfast, music and lyric by Van Morrison
- Somehow You Do from Four Good Days, music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell
Production Design: Dune
- Dune, Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos
- The Power of the Dog, Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards
- Nightmare Alley, Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau
- The Tragedy of Macbeth, Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
- West Side Story, Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo
Visual Effects: Dune
- Dune, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer
- Free Guy, Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould
- No Time to Die, Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould
- Spider-Man: No Way Home, Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick
Makeup and Hairstyling: The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh
- Coming 2 America, Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer
- Cruella, Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon
- House of Gucci, Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras
- Dune, Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr
Film Editing: Joe Walker (Dune)
- Don't Look Up, Hank Corwin
- Dune, Joe Walker
- The Power of the Dog, Peter Sciberras
- King Richard, Pamela Martin
- tick, tick...BOOM! Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum
Actor in a Supporting Role: Troy Kotsur (CODA)
- J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
- Troy Kotsur, CODA
- Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
- Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
Actress in a Supporting Role: Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
- Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
- Judi Dench, Belfast
- Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
- Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Live Action Short Film: The Long Goodbye
- Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
- The Dress
- On My Mind
- Please Hold
- The Long Goodbye
Animated Short Film: The Windshield Wiper
- The Windshield Wiper
- Affairs of the Art
- Boxballet
- Bestia
- Robin Robin
Original Screenplay: Belfast
- Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)
- The Worst Person in the World (Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier)
- Don't Look Up (Screenplay by Adam McKay and story by Adam McKay and David Sirota)
- King Richard (Zach Baylin)
- Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)
Adapted Screenplay: Siân Heder (CODA)
- Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
- Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
- Siân Heder, CODA
- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe, Drive My Car
- Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Original Score: Hans Zimmer (Dune)
- Don't Look Up, Nicholas Britell
- Encanto, Germaine Franco
- The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood
- Dune, Hans Zimmer
- Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias
Sound: Dune
- Dune, Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett
- Belfast, Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri
- The Power of the Dog, Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb
- No Time to Die, Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor
- West Side Story, Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy
Costume Design: Jenny Beavan (Cruella)
- Cyrano, Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran
- Dune, Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan
- Cruella, Jenny Beavan
- Nightmare Alley, Luis Sequeira
- West Side Story, Paul Tazewell
Earlier, Oscars 2022 landed into controversy after the creators announced that winners of eight categories would not be featured in the live broadcast. The categories included Best Sound and Best Editing, and both Oscars went to Dune.