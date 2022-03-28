Oscars 2022: Full list of winners and nominees

The 94th Academy Awards returned to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood in full swing this year. From Will Smith to Andrew Garfield, popular faces were in attendance at the 2022 Oscars.

Although the Oscars returned to their original place this year, some COVID-19 protocols were still strictly followed. A valid medical exemption or vaccination proofs were mandatory for all attendees, while Oscars presenters and performers were required to get tested.

This time, Oscars were hosted by multiple hosts, including Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Skyes. For the first time, three women lined up for the role.

The winners of the Oscars 2022 were CODA with three awards, Dune with six awards, Will Smith for Best Actor, and Jessica Chastain for Best Actress.

Here’s the full list of Oscars 2022 winners

Take a look at the full list of winners and nominees of the 94th Academy Awards/Oscars 2022:

Best Picture: CODA

Belfast

CODA (Oscars winner)

Don't Look Up

Dune

Drive My Car

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

West Side Story

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

Actor in a Leading Role: Will Smith (King Richard)

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Will Smith, King Richard (Oscars winner)

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, tick, tick...BOOM!

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Actress in a Leading Role: Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Oscars winner)

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Animated Feature Film: Encanto

Encanto (Oscars winner)

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Cinematography: Greig Fraser (Dune)

Dune, Greig Fraser (Oscars winner)

Nightmare Alley, Dan Laustsen

The Power of the Dog, Ari Wegner

The Tragedy of Macbeth, Bruno Delbonnel

West Side Story, Janusz Kaminski

Director: Jane Campio (The Power of the Dog)

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog (Oscars winner)

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Documentary Feature: Summer of Soul

Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Ascension

Writing with Fire

Attica

Flee

Documentary Short Subject: The Queen of Basketball

Audible

Lead Me Home

Three Songs for Benazir

The Queen of Basketball

When We Were Bullies

International Feature Film: Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

Drive My Car (Japan)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Original Song: No Time To Die

No Time To Die from No Time to Die, music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell

Be Alive from King Richard, music and lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

Dos Oruguitas from Encanto, music and lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Down To Joy from Belfast, music and lyric by Van Morrison

Somehow You Do from Four Good Days, music and lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

Production Design: Dune

Dune, Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos

The Power of the Dog, Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards

Nightmare Alley, Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

The Tragedy of Macbeth, Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

West Side Story, Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo

Visual Effects: Dune

Dune, Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer

Free Guy, Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould

No Time to Die, Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould

Spider-Man: No Way Home, Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick

Makeup and Hairstyling: The Eyes of Tammy Faye

The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh

Coming 2 America, Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer

Cruella, Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon

House of Gucci, Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras

Dune, Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr

Film Editing: Joe Walker (Dune)

Don't Look Up, Hank Corwin

Dune, Joe Walker

The Power of the Dog, Peter Sciberras

King Richard, Pamela Martin

tick, tick...BOOM! Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

Actor in a Supporting Role: Troy Kotsur (CODA)

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

Actress in a Supporting Role: Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Judi Dench, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Live Action Short Film: The Long Goodbye

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

The Dress

On My Mind

Please Hold

The Long Goodbye

Animated Short Film: The Windshield Wiper

The Windshield Wiper

Affairs of the Art

Boxballet

Bestia

Robin Robin

Original Screenplay: Belfast

Belfast (Kenneth Branagh)

The Worst Person in the World (Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier)

Don't Look Up (Screenplay by Adam McKay and story by Adam McKay and David Sirota)

King Richard (Zach Baylin)

Licorice Pizza (Paul Thomas Anderson)

Adapted Screenplay: Siân Heder (CODA)

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Siân Heder, CODA

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe, Drive My Car

Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Original Score: Hans Zimmer (Dune)

Don't Look Up, Nicholas Britell

Encanto, Germaine Franco

The Power of the Dog, Jonny Greenwood

Dune, Hans Zimmer

Parallel Mothers, Alberto Iglesias

Sound: Dune

Dune, Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett

Belfast, Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri

The Power of the Dog, Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb

No Time to Die, Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor

West Side Story, Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy

Costume Design: Jenny Beavan (Cruella)

Cyrano, Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran

Dune, Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan

Cruella, Jenny Beavan

Nightmare Alley, Luis Sequeira

West Side Story, Paul Tazewell

Earlier, Oscars 2022 landed into controversy after the creators announced that winners of eight categories would not be featured in the live broadcast. The categories included Best Sound and Best Editing, and both Oscars went to Dune.

