Oscars 2022: Why will the Academy not present all the categories live?

Eight out of the 23 Oscar categories will not be presented live on March 27, 2022. These presentations will be taped an hour before the ceremony and stitched in at various points throughout the show.

The change was explained in a letter sent out by AMPAS President David Rubin to nominees and members. According to sources, the Academy will follow in the footsteps of the Tony Awards, which uses pre-shows and commercial breaks for its presentations.

Why are the Oscars not broadcasting all the awards live

Despite being Hollywood's most prestigious awards show, the Oscars continue to stir up a lot of debate. Every year, new problems arise for the Academy, ranging from the audience and critics being dissatisfied over the snubbing of prizes to scandals regarding hosting.

A few awards will be presented off-air this year, a controversial move that the Academy tried for the first time in 2018. Much of the information about the deductions is still being kept under wraps. The categories in question, as well as the mode of delivery, are still unknown.

The decision was made as part of the Academy's efforts to revive the awards show. With over 10 million viewers, the 93rd Academy Awards received the lowest ratings in its history.

According to reports, the low numbers sparked a feud with broadcasting partner ABC, which controls exclusive broadcasting rights till 2028.

Due to the amount of criticism the Academy is currently receiving, the Academy's second try at the controversial move comes as a bit of a surprise.

Every year, the long-running issue regarding the Academy Awards' separation from the general public and favoritism towards particular studios and creative films resurfaces.

However, the rise of superhero films has resulted in a continuing desire for Academy Award recognition, especially after Spider-Man: No Way Home was only nominated for Best Visual Effects.

Since this one nomination, many fans and industry insiders have publicly chastised the Academy because they believe the film was overlooked.

With 23 categories to award this year, it's unclear how the organization will determine which pieces to cut and screen, while still honoring the hard work put into the art from many sections of the film industry.

Only time will tell if this strategy for the Oscars will pay off this time. The event will be broadcast on ABC on March 27 at 8.00 pm ET and the hosts will be returning this year, with Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall sharing the responsibility.

