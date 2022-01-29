Why ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is now the best Spidey movie

The last time the best movie in the Spider-Man franchise was discussed, claims were made that The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was the most deserving of the title. However, with some re-evaluation and beautifully balanced character development, No Way Home has now proved to be the best of the web-head’s films.

The film has already been widely praised by critics and audiences and has brought a perfect conclusion to the Tom Holland solo Spider-Man trilogy (Hopefully not).

Here are the reasons that Spider-Man: No Way Home is now officially the best movie in the wall-crawler saga.

Note: This article reflects the views of the author.

What makes 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' so great

It’s unique sense of nostalgia

Maguire, Holland, and Garfield (Image via Sony)

One thing that has been consistently praised is the sense of nostalgia that has been bolstered throughout the runtime. Seeing previous heroes and villains from the ghosts of Spider-Man's past is an absolute treat to devour. When it was confirmed that Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx were returning as Doctor Octopus and Electro, fans automatically assumed that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would swing in for a return on the silver screen.

Its unique sense of nostalgia is something special since it brings back characters that many fans assumed would never be seen again, or at least not be seen played by the same actors. The Star Wars sequels tried something similar, but failed to recreate the same nostalgia and connect with audiences.

The improvement of villains

The villains of 'No Way Home' (Image via Sony)

Something that makes this Spidey movie so great is the fact that it improves on its previous villains. Instead of the wobbly and rubbery arms, Doctor Octopus has been given the pure CGI treatment with his extended limbs. Instead of his blue look, Electro now dons a more suitable and confident persona (but with the same arrogant nature). To make things better for the film, the Green Goblin decides to lose the laughably campy look for a hoodie and sinister grin.

Admittedly, there have been a few drawbacks. The Lizard looked a lot better in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Sandman is a walking mound of actual sand. Nevertheless, the good changes outweigh the questionable ones.

Redeemed character arcs

Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker (Image via Sony)

One thing that has had fans fuming for many years has been some of the unresolved character arcs in the Spidey saga. Particularly, Andrew Garfield’s iteration of the character who lost Gwen Stacy (the love of his life) and has been haunted by her death since. He was able to achieve some much-needed redemption and closure when he saved Tom Holland’s MJ from falling to her death.

This was the turning point in finally redeeming the Peter Parker from The Amazing Spider-Man 2 universe to, in the words of the film, give him and other people hope.

Potential for future films

'No Way Home' still (Image via Sony)

Sony has already announced that a sequel to the film is in development, which means that the fans may see more of the trinity of Spider-Men crawling along the big screen once again. In addition to that, the mid-credits scene where Eddie Brock is seen at a bar where he is zapped back to his respective universe only to leave behind a small piece of his symbiote could be hinting at a potential new movie.

It's possible that the small symbiote will make its way to the wall-crawler, and fans could finally get the Venom and Spidey film that they have been hoping for.

