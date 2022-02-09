Oscar Nominations 2022: 5 biggest snubs

The Oscar nominees for the 94th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday, with many nominations surprising people all over the world. But the surprise was not the only element, for that matter.

The 2022 Oscar nominations shocked many with the omissions of projects and people who topped the list of predicted Academy Award nominees or winners. Although the list of those omitted or snubbed is pretty long, here are the 5 most upsetting snubs of the year.

5 most shocking snubs of the 2022 Oscar nominations

5) Ruth Negga (Passing) - Best Supporting Actress

Ruth Negga in Passing (Image via Netflix)

One of the biggest snubs of the year has to be Ruth Negga, 40, not getting her much deserved Oscar or at least a nomination for her performance as Clare, an African American woman who embraced "passing" as white in Passing.

Rebecca Hall's adaptation of the 1929 Nella Larsen novel has earned its supporting actress Negga nods from the Golden Globes, BAFTAs, and SAG Awards. However, the Academy decided to pass her and the entire film by.

4) Leonardo DiCaprio (Don't Look Up) - Best Actor

Leonardo DiCaprio in Don't Look Up (Image via Netflix)

Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, who the Academy has previously snubbed for some of his best performances, failed to earn his seventh Oscar nomination for his role in Adam McKay's comedy Don't Look Up.

DiCaprio has already earned a Golden Globe and a British Academy of Film Television and Arts nominations for the film, which scored four nominations from the Academy this year.

3) Jennifer Hudson (Respect) - Best Actress and Best Original Song

Jennifer Hudson in Respect (Image via Mayer Pictures/Quantrell D. Colbert)

40-year-old Jennifer Hudson, a former Oscar-winner, had already scored a SAG Award nomination and was expected to score at least two Academy nominations with her intense portrayal of Aretha Franklin in her biopic Respect and the original song Here I Am.

However, she was snubbed for both the Best Actress and Best Original Song categories.

2) Caitriona Balfe (Belfast) - Best Supporting Actress

Caitriona Balfe in Belfast (Image via Rob Youngson/Focus Features)

As it turns out, there was not enough room on the ballot for Caitriona Balfe's supporting role as Ma in Kenneth Branagh's Belfast.

After scoring nominations from the Golden Globe Awards, Critics Choice Awards, SAG Awards, and BAFTAs, 42-year-old Balfe's odds of cracking an Academy nod for the movie (which landed 7 Academy Awards nominations) were looking good. However, her performance was ultimately overlooked.

1) Lady Gaga (House of Gucci) - Best Actress

Lady Gaga in House of Gucci (Image via Fabio Lovino/MGM)

Lady Gaga, 35, could not make the Academy recognize her as the Best Actress for her performance as Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci.

Gaga, who landed nods from the Golden Globes, Critics' Choice Awards, and SAG Awards, was left on the sidelines with House of Gucci earning only one Academy nomination, that too for makeup and hairstyling.

With her commitment to the role, Gaga was predictably the most eligible candidate for the Best Actress category in 2022.

SK Pop is now on Twitter! Follow us and stay updated with all the latest happenings.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha