'House of Gucci': 3 reasons why the biopic cannot be missed

Ridley Scott’s upcoming crime drama, House of Gucci, explores the dark history of the Gucci family and how greed and ambition led to the fall of the empire. The film stars Lady Gaga as Patrizia Reggiani, the ‘Black Widow’ of Italy, who had married into the prestigious Gucci family where she began to assert herself, leading to a spiral of betrayal, revenge, and even murder.

House of Gucci is the hot topic of the season in entertainment, and it is expected to pick up awards at the upcoming Oscars. Here are three reasons why this crime-drama biopic cannot be missed.

1) Lady Gaga in the lead role

The American actress and singer has won hearts with her talent and dedication in the lead role, as Patrizia Reggiani, in House of Gucci. In an interview, Gaga said:

“It is three years since I started working on it, and I will be fully honest and transparent: I lived as her [Reggiani] for a year and a half. And I spoke with an accent for nine months of that. Off camera. I never broke. I stayed with her.”

Lady Gaga had dyed her hair from blond and took up the interests of Reggiani to get into the shoes of her character.

2) Know more about the empire of Gucci in 'House of Gucci'

House of Gucci attempts to follow the true history of the Italian family who commanded the fashion empire of Gucci. The 2021 American biographical crime drama directed by Ridley Scott is based on the 2001 book by the same name, written by Sara Gay Forden.

The movie focuses on the marriage of an ambitious woman into the house of Gucci that started a chain of events leading to the family’s downfall. Watch House of Gucci to learn more about the fashion empire that is a name to reckon with in the world of fashion.

3) The star-studded cast

House of Gucci boasts an amazing cast list with Lady Gaga and Adam Driver in the lead roles. The movie also stars Jared Leto, Salma Hayek, and Al Pacino. House of Gucci can be expected to bag some awards at the upcoming Oscars owing to its incredible cast list.

Don’t miss House of Gucci coming to theaters on November 24, 2021.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha