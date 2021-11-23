‘House of Gucci’: Release date, trailer, and more about biopic

House of Gucci, the biopic that tells the true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci, will be in theaters from November 24, coinciding with Gucci’s 100th anniversary.

Created by Ridley Scott, the upcoming crime drama stars Lady Gaga in the lead role as Patrizia Reggiani. This phenomenal woman marries into the prestigious Gucci family and begins to push back against their legacy, leading to a spiral of betrayal, revenge, and even murder.

The cast also includes Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, and Salma Hayek.

Watch trailer of House of Gucci here

House of Gucci explores the true story of the legendary Italian family behind the iconic house of Gucci, a name to reckon with in the world of fashion.

The official synopsis of the much-awaited crime drama follows:

“House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it’s worth, and how far a family will go for control.”

Why is House of Gucci not to be missed?

This new biopic movie is based on a 2001 book, itself based on the famous fashion family. It tells the story of the rise of Gucci.

House of Gucci is one of the most hotly anticipated movies of 2021, and it is highly likely that the movie will bag some big awards at next year’s Oscars.

Where to watch the film?

House of Gucci, for now, will be exclusively showing in theaters. It is unlikely that the movie will be available on Netflix anytime soon.

However, once made digitally available, House of Gucci will be available to rent and stream on YouTube, Amazon Prime, and Hulu, among others.

