"Why not Lady Gaga?": Internet reacts as Gal Gadot will star as Evil Queen in Snow White live-action adaptation

Disney has been developing a live-action Snow White since 2016. However, proceedings seem to finally be on a roll.
After much anticipation, the role of Evil Queen in Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of Snow White will be portrayed by Gal Gadot. However, some are disappointed as they were hoping Lady Gaga would don the role instead.
Being a modern cinematic ode to the 1937 classic, the film's casting was bound to generate controversy.
Deadline Hollywood reports the casting of Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen in Snow White
The story is based on an orphaned princess, Snow White, living with her Evil Queen stepmother. Jealous of the former's young beauty, the latter attempts to poison her. But with the help of seven dwarfs, Snow White escapes the malevolent queen and eventually finds love.
Marc Webb is set to direct the untitled adaptation. The acclaimed director's filmography includes The Amazing Spider-Man starring Andrew Garfield and 500 Days of Summer. Marc Platt is the producer while songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul are onboard as well.
The shooting of Snow White is expected to begin in 2022.
Gadot is known for her heroic work in DC’s Wonder Woman. Admired for her amiable and ebullient persona, the actor's turn as the Evil Queen will depict a more wicked side to her oeuvre.
Excited about this new venture, Gal Gadot said in an interview with Variety:
“I can’t say much other than the fact that I’m so excited and I cannot wait to get into the shoes and the crown of the Evil Queen.”
She further stated:
“There’s so much that I cannot share with you that would actually answer this question. The take on this story is so different and delightful and full of joy. I’m very, very excited. I wish I could share more!”
Reaction to Gal Gadot's casting as many vouched for Lady Gaga
Following the revelation, Twitter became a battleground as many shared their opinions regarding Gadot's casting.
Expressing their discontent, fans of pop star Lady Gaga reckon she would've been better suited to the role of the Evil Queen. The online discourse quickly grew contentious as both sides provided cogent points to vindicate their stance.
Interestingly, Lady Gaga looked comparatively normal as she posed next to the Evil Queen from Disney's iconic cartoon Snow White.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Many resorted to comparing the two actresses' careers as the discourse got flooded with tweets. With that being said, expect this polarizing topic to last for a while.