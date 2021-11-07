×
"Why not Lady Gaga?": Internet reacts as Gal Gadot will star as Evil Queen in Snow White live-action adaptation

Gal Gadot to play the role of the Evil Queen from Snow White( picture via comicbook)
Shreoshi Mukherjee
Modified Nov 07, 2021 07:40 AM IST
Disney has been developing a live-action Snow White since 2016. However, proceedings seem to finally be on a roll.

After much anticipation, the role of Evil Queen in Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of Snow White will be portrayed by Gal Gadot. However, some are disappointed as they were hoping Lady Gaga would don the role instead.

Being a modern cinematic ode to the 1937 classic, the film's casting was bound to generate controversy.

Deadline Hollywood reports the casting of Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen in Snow White

The story is based on an orphaned princess, Snow White, living with her Evil Queen stepmother. Jealous of the former's young beauty, the latter attempts to poison her. But with the help of seven dwarfs, Snow White escapes the malevolent queen and eventually finds love.

Marc Webb is set to direct the untitled adaptation. The acclaimed director's filmography includes The Amazing Spider-Man starring Andrew Garfield and 500 Days of Summer. Marc Platt is the producer while songwriting duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul are onboard as well.

The shooting of Snow White is expected to begin in 2022.

Gadot is known for her heroic work in DC’s Wonder Woman. Admired for her amiable and ebullient persona, the actor's turn as the Evil Queen will depict a more wicked side to her oeuvre.

gal gadot as the evil queen is our sacrifice for getting lady gaga as patrizia reggiani

Excited about this new venture, Gal Gadot said in an interview with Variety:

“I can’t say much other than the fact that I’m so excited and I cannot wait to get into the shoes and the crown of the Evil Queen.”

She further stated:

“There’s so much that I cannot share with you that would actually answer this question. The take on this story is so different and delightful and full of joy. I’m very, very excited. I wish I could share more!”

Reaction to Gal Gadot's casting as many vouched for Lady Gaga

Following the revelation, Twitter became a battleground as many shared their opinions regarding Gadot's casting.

lady gaga is literally a critically acclaimed actress while gal gadot can’t even act to save a life twitter.com/lilianavallea/…
@Variety Nice. Love Gal Gadot. I guess Lady Gaga is out of the picture for this remake now? I would love to Gadot and Gaga do something together, hopefully this remake
I don't know how Gal Gadot land the role for the Evil Queen in Snow White. Her acting sucks 😕. I really hoped Lady Gaga was going to do it. #SnowWhite
@GraceRandolph I wanted either Lana Parrilla back or Lady Gaga on the role, but I guess Gal Gadot is a fine choice 😅🥲
@omgnatee @BattinsonMarvel @DiscussingFilm Bruh I haven’t really seen much of lady Gaga but I can tell she’s a better actress than gal gadot lmao
@FilmUpdates Was Lady Gaga busy? Why Gal Gadot? https://t.co/Tw0w519pTZ
gal gadot… when lady gaga exists??? twitter.com/mmdisney200/st…
Do y’all think Lady Gaga is going to play the evil Queen in the new Snow White movie?I hope she does, she would be incredible!#LadyGaga #SnowWhite #liveactionsnowwhite https://t.co/nD1E0ieSWj

Expressing their discontent, fans of pop star Lady Gaga reckon she would've been better suited to the role of the Evil Queen. The online discourse quickly grew contentious as both sides provided cogent points to vindicate their stance.

Interestingly, Lady Gaga looked comparatively normal as she posed next to the Evil Queen from Disney's iconic cartoon Snow White.

Lady Gaga posing beside a model dressed as the Evil Queen in Snow White(picture via Dailymail)
@Dcanngieter @BattinsonMarvel @DiscussingFilm How would you know lmfao? Gal Gadot sure? But Lady Gaga is miles better actor than her.
Ya son dos papeles que primero se rumoreaba para Lady Gaga y terminan para Gal Gadot: Cleopatra y ahora The evil queen. Zozpechozo. twitter.com/GabyMeza8/stat…
entao a gal gadot vai ser a rainha má? Lady Gaga ficou com deus

Many resorted to comparing the two actresses' careers as the discourse got flooded with tweets. With that being said, expect this polarizing topic to last for a while.

