When is Lady Gaga coming to Fortnite? Concert leaks, expected release date, and more

Fortnite players are having a gala time with Fortnitemares. Epic Games has released a significant number of exclusive items, including cosmetics, for Fortnitemares 2021.

Gamers have seen popular singer Ariana Grande arrive in Fortnite as a cosmetic as well as an NPC. This has sparked off fresh debates pertaining to the arrival of Lady Gaga in Fortnite.

Gamers are quite eager to know each and every detail regarding the arrival of the pop star. This article will give gamers a basic idea about when they can possibly expect to see Lady Gaga in Fortnite.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Details regarding the arrival of Lady Gaga in the game

Lady Gaga's arrival has been one of the most discussed topics in the community for some time now. While there have been several leaks and speculations, no one has been able to provide a definite answer to this query.

Popular data miner Shiina revealed a few weeks ago that a female singer will be added to the game in the near future. The name of the singer has not been revealed and speculation around it continues to grow.

While several names came up during the process, gamers were certain that it was none other than Lady Gaga. It has been speculated that the singer could be a part of the Fortnite Rift Tour 2022.

It should be noted that Lady Gaga has not resumed her musical tour following the onset of the global pandemic. It is uncertain as to when she will resume the tour and whether it has anything to do with Fortnite.

As of now, there has been no indication of her arrival in the in-game files. Gamers anticipate that the developers might begin the process right after the Fortnitemares event is over.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 will end in the first week of December 2021. Therefore, we can expect Lady Gaga to arrive during that time. Epic may even wait a while and roll out Rift Tour 2022 early January and bring the popular artist to the game.

During the Epic v Apple trial, several classified documents pertaining to Fortnite collaborations were leaked to the public. The document explicitly mentioned collaboration with Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga along with a bunch of other names.

• J Balvin

• Ariana Grande

• Lady Gaga

• The Rock

• LeBron James

• Kill Bill

• The Hunger Games

• Naruto

• J Balvin
• Ariana Grande
• Lady Gaga 
• The Rock
• LeBron James
• Kill Bill
• The Hunger Games 
• Naruto
• Metroid Prime

Ariana Grande has already made her appearance in the game. She first featured on the 2021 Rift Tour, which was a huge success. Epic recently added the Ariana Grande skin and NPC to the game during Fortnitemares 2021 as well.

The addition of Ariana Grande once again pressed the query regarding the arrival of Lady Gaga. As of now, there hasn't been any official confirmation. Gamers are advised to wait patiently for a while. In case any concrete leak is revealed, the progress regarding the arrival of Lady Gaga will be updated.

