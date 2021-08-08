How to get the free Ariana Grande emote in Fortnite Rift Tour quests

Fortnite's live event featured Ariana Grande, the pop star, leading the charge for the Rift Tour with her concert. Along with her skin, players can grab Grande's signature emote to spin and hover above the ground before blowing a kiss to anyone in that direction.

The Rift Tour live event is bringing tons of fun for those who want to participate, and its own set of challenges and rewards. The quests deal with the base battle royale game, with a couple needing a partner to satisfy the requirements.

Rift Tour quests unlock Ariana Grande's Fortnite emote with little effort

To obtain Ariana Grande's Fortnite emote, players simply need to complete 3 Rift Tour quests as explained in the "Complete post Rift Tour quests." These quests can change as time moves forward, but the first 3 instruct players to play 10 matches with a friend, reach the top 25 with a friend 5 times, and use an alien Hologram Pad at Weeping Woods or the Green Steel Bridge once.

The first 4 Post-Rift Tour quests unlock in 24 hours! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/P1rAYC7A86 — ttv LevaithanEdvin FN News&Leaks (@YTVIDS3) August 8, 2021

While it may take some time to achieve, Ariana Grande's emote is well worth the effort. One of the hardest parts may be trying to find a partner to play with for 10 games or reaching the top 25 in duos or squads.

A little bit of grit and determination can carry players through these Fortnite quests, and they'll arrive on the other side with a sweet new move. After completing the first set of quests which unlock the Shard Kiss emote, a fresh set of challenges will be available for those who want to strive for more cosmetic rewards.

Completing 6 Rift Tour Quests will unlock a Glider for Fortnite players. Other quests may include opening a Cosmic chest, which requires 2 players, or using another Hologram Pad at different named locations across the map.

The last rift tour quests are in game but you Will be able to complete the quests in 24 hours! #Fortnite #RiftTour — ResiLient - Fortnite News (@ResiLientYT) August 8, 2021

Unfortunately, the Umbrella Glider is still encrypted while data miners continue to delve through Fortnite's notes. The Rift Tour quests that Fortnite has to offer also grant massive amounts of experience if the cosmetic rewards aren't tempting enough to grind through them.

Edited by Gautham Balaji