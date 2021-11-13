Belfast movie: Where to watch, streaming details, cast, and all about the Oscar contender

Belfast is the latest offering of Focus Features in the US. The film production company has come out with some of the content-driven projects in recent times that include the likes of Stillwater and The Card Counter.

The newest venture of Focus Features is a coming of age dramedy by critically acclaimed director Kenneth Branagh. Boasting a stellar cast, Belfast has already garnered excellent ratings on review-aggregation websites.

Makers have already announced Belfast's entry into several categories at the 94th Academy Awards, and it seems like a prime contender to earn various nominations. Additional details about the movie's release, streaming, and cast are given as follows.

Belfast: All you need to know about the Jude Hill-starrer

When was Belfast released?

Belfast: Release date (Image via Focus Features)

The Kenneth Branagh film had its world premiere at Telluride Film Festival on September 2, 2021. It later made rounds at a plethora of film festivals like the Toronto International Film Festival, BFI London Film Festival, Vancouver International Film Festival, and more.

Belfast was finally released cinematically in the USA and Canada on November 12, 2021. However, fans in the United Kingdom and Ireland will have to wait till January 21, 2022. In several other countries, the movie will receive a theatrical release around February and March next year.

Where to stream Belfast?

Streaming details (Image via Focus Features)

The distributors for Belfast (Focus Features in the US and Universal Pictures Internationally) have not announced anything about the film's online release. Viewers can expect any official word after the official run of the film ends.

Runtime of the film

Belfast's runtime (Image via Focus Features)

Belfast has a runtime of one hour and 38 minutes (98 minutes) and has been shot almost entirely black and white.

Belfast: Cast and characters

Cast and characters (Image via Focus Features)

Belfast is a coming of age comedy-drama that features the following cast and characters:

Jude Hill portrays Buddy

Caitríona Balfe portrays "Ma," Buddy's mother

Jamie Dornan portrays "Pa," Buddy's father

Judi Dench portrays "Granny," Buddy's grandmother

Ciarán Hinds portrays "Pop," Buddy's grandfather

Colin Morgan portrays Billy Clanton

Lara McDonnell portrays Moira

Gerard Horan portrays Mackie

Conor MacNeill portrays McLaury

Turlough Convery portrays Minister

Gerard McCarthy portrays Bobby Frank

Lewis McAskie portrays Will

Olive Tennant portrays Catherine

Victor Alli portrays Soldier

Josie Walker portrays Aunt Violet

Director Kenneth Branagh has described Belfast as his "most personal film" as the film is almost a semi-biographical adaptation of his childhood growing up in Northern Ireland. In the words of the makers:

"Belfast is a poignant story of love, laughter and loss in one boy’s childhood, amid the music and social tumult of the late 1960s."

Edited by Yasho Amonkar