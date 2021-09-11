Where to watch The Card Counter? Streaming details, cast, plot and all about the Oscar Isaac film

Oscar Isaac is the star of Paul Schrader's latest crime drama feature, The Card Counter. Much like many other movies in recent times, The Card Counter has also seen minor hiccups due to COVID-19. The movie's shoot was halted in March 2020, only to resume in July 2020.
In July 2020, Focus Features acquired distribution rights for The Card Counter in the USA and scheduled its release for September 2021. Along with the USA, The Card Counter is all set to arrive around the globe on separate release dates.
The Card Counter: Everything about Paul Schrader's crime drama feature
When is The Card Counter releasing?
The Oscar Isaac starrer is releasing on the following dates in different nations:
- September 10 - Canada and the USA
- September 17 - Taiwan
- September 23 - Russia and Ukraine
- November 5 - Finland, Ireland, and the UK
- December 1 - France
- December 31 - Spain
- February 3, 2022 - Portugal
Apart from the countries mentioned above, The Card Counter has already been released in Italy, Lebanon, and three film festivals.
Will The Card Counter have an online release?
Focus Features have announced a theatre-exclusive release for The Card Counter, and there will be no online release during the movie's theatrical run. Since the film has big names associated with it, one can expect the digital release anytime soon.
How long is The Card Counter?
The Card Counter is one hour and 49 minutes (109 minutes) long.
The Card Counter: Cast, characters, and plot
Cast and characters
- Oscar Isaac as William Tell
- Tiffany Haddish as La Linda
- Tye Sheridan as Cirk
- Willem Dafoe as Major John Gordo
- Alexander Babara as Mr. USA
- Bobby C. King as Slippery Joe
- Bryan Truong as Minnesota
- Kat Baker as Sara
A legendary name like Martin Scorsese has also been associated with the project as an executive producer.
Synopsis
The official synopsis of The Card Counter as per Focus Features' website is given below:
"The revenge thriller tells the story of an ex-military interrogator turned gambler haunted by the ghosts of his past decisions, and features riveting performances."