Dune's HBO Max return date revealed: Zendaya-starrer joins 3 Academy Award for Best Picture nominees on platform

Dune, the highly acclaimed hit Denis Villeneuve movie and Best Picture nominee for the Academy Awards, is finally returning to HBO Max. Fans will once again get the chance to stream it on the popular streaming service. The movie made its debut in October 2021, both in theaters and on HBO Max. However, it was removed from HBO Max after just thirty days of streaming.

With all of the buzz around sequels and award nominations, fans have been eagerly waiting for another chance to revisit their Dune experience. This Thursday, March 10, 2022, Dune is all set to make its return, exclusively on HBO Max.

Dune joins the list of Academy Award for Best Picture nominees on HBO Max

Which other Best Picture nominees are there on HBO Max?

Fans are quite excited as the movie is returning to the popular streaming service for a longer period of time now. This is great news for those viewers who were planning to rewatch the movie again ahead of the 2022 Academy Awards that are going to take place later this month.

The movie's addition to the streaming service means that it now has four current Best Picture nominees on its list. The other three Best Picture nominees on that list include West Side Story, Nightmare Alley, and Drive My Car.

There is more good news for fans of the Timothee Chalamet and Zendeya starrer as not only will they get to rewatch it as many times as they want on HBO Max, but they will also reportedly get the opportunity to witness the second half of the epic story in theaters in October 2023.

Denis Villeneuve made it crystal clear from the very beginning that he intended to divide the story into two movies as the original novel chronicles such a long story on such a massive scale. Given the remarkable success of the first movie, Denis Villeneuve is definitely getting the desired opportunity.

Even when part two of the movie was yet to be announced by Legendary and Warner Bros., Denis Villeneuve had already started writing the script for the sequel of the movie.

In an interview, Villeneuve exclaimed,

"I'm writing [Part Two] now, and I feel like I'm eight years old again,...That's very uncommon for me. It's the first time I've experienced it where I'm watching one of my movies, and I have a moment of deep gratitude, of deep joy, and I say, 'Thank you, life, for having allowed me to bring that to the screen.' [laughs] I don't know how other people will feel about it. But me? Denis Villeneuve when he was 14 years old? Thank you."

The sequel to the movie is scheduled to premiere in theaters on October 20, 2023.

Watch Dune as it returns to HBO Max this Thursday, March 10, 2022.

