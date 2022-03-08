2022 BAFTAs: Date, air time, host, venue and more

The 2022 BAFTAs, which is the 75th EE British Academy Film Awards, are all set to take place this March 2022. Audiences can expect coverage of the red carpet, OTT speeches, and more for the very first time since 2020. The BAFTA Awards will go ahead as an in-person event.

The honorable president of BAFTA since 2010, Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton will be seen attending the glorious event after 2020. Unlike last year, the prestigious event will witness little to no virtual participation. However, there will be concessions for international nominees who won't be able to attend the event due to COVID concerns and restrictions.

Know all about 2022 BAFTAs

When are the 2022 BAFTAs?

The 2022 BAFTAs will take place on Sunday, March 13, 2022. The event will not be live, but it will be broadcast a few hours after it takes place. The ceremony will be broadcast on BBC iPlayer and BBC One, from 7 PM onwards on March 13, 2022.

Who will be hosting the ceremony this year?

Australian comedian and actress Rebel Wilson is all set to serve as the host of the 2022 BAFTAs. The Pitch Perfect star has expressed her joy at getting the opportunity to host this year's BAFTAs, saying:

"It's going to be so much fun! I don't wanna put any pressure on this - I know I'm not going to be funny because I am no longer fat. And besides, I'm not going to 'sweat-it' with nerves because I have a peculiar medical condition where I can't sweat...or cause offence to people because of my adorable Australian accent.

Speaking about who she's excited to meet, the comedian added:

So basically I'll just be there to hang out with Dame Judi Dench and together we'll both try and bond with Daniel Craig. And yes, I do mean 'bond'." (Via Hello Magazine)

Where are 2022 BAFTAs taking place, and who are this year's nominees?

The 2020 BAFTAs are all set to take place at the Royal Albert Hall.

The nominees in the leading actor category for this year's BAFTAs are Adeel Akhtar for Ali & Ava, Mahershala Ali for Swansong, Benedict Cumberbatch for The Power of the Dog, Leonardo DiCaprio for Don’t Look Up, Stephen Graham for Boiling Point, and Will Smith for King Richard.

The nominees in the lead actress category for this year's BAFTAs are Lady Gaga for The House of Gucci, Alana Haim for Licorice Pizza, Emilia Jones for CODA, Renate Reinsve for The Worst Person in the World, Joanna Scanlan for After Love, and Tessa Thompson for Passing.

The nominees in the best film category for this year's BAFTAs are Belfast, Don’t Look Up, Dune, Licorice Pizza, and The Power of the Dog.

The nominees in the best director category for this year's BAFTAs are Aleem Khan for After Love, Ryûsuke Hamaguchi for Drive My Car, Audrey Diwan for Happening, Paul Thomas Anderson for Licorice Pizza, Jane Campion for The Power of the Dog, and Julia Ducournau for Titane.

Don't forget to catch 2022 BAFTAs on March 13, 2022.

Edited by Danyal Arabi