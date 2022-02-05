BAFTA Awards 2022 nominations: 5 films that deserved a spot

BAFTA Awards or the British Academy of Film and Television Awards are the equivalent of Oscars, hosted annually to appreciate the substantial additions made to British and international cinema and television.

Dune, Belfast, and Lirorice Pizza have filed up BAFTA nominations along with a few other hits of 2021. While these chartbusters are making headlines as nominees, several other well-deserved successes are getting rebuffed at the 2022 BAFTA Awards.

From Spencer, a biopic that lauded Princess Diana, to Spider-Man: No Way Home, several megahits were excluded from the nominee list.

Reportedly, BAFTA made alterations to its nominations after receiving heavy amounts of criticism due to the absence of multiplicity. Hence, the nominee list was cut short resulting in several successful movies missing out on their spots at the BAFTA Awards this year.

Five films that deserved a spot at BAFTA Awards 2022

1.) Spider-Man: No Way Home

One of the best creations of Marvel Studios, Spider-Man: No Way Home was one of the most anticipated movies of 2021.

The Hindustan Times reported,

"Spider-Man: No Way Home is already the biggest film of the pandemic era, having earned over $1.7 billion at the global box office."

The concept of the multiverse bringing Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire together cracked several records. The movie is treasured and loved by fans globally, becoming one of the most liked Spider-Man movies.

nini @gilmour34 He cried while leaving the premiere and told dans "i love you so much" i will never forget this moment He cried while leaving the premiere and told dans "i love you so much" i will never forget this moment 😭😭 https://t.co/5cXOrPPw6V

From kids to adults, the theaters were packed during the premiere of the movie. Not only did Spider-Man's team have high expectations, fans were rooting for it too. Fans stood disappointed as the blockbuster failed to secure a nomination at the 2022 BAFTA Awards.

2.) Tick, tick... Boom!

While Tick, Tick... Boom! received several award nominations like the Golden Globe Awards, Critics' Choice Awards, and a Satellite Award, the movie was snubbed by the 2022 BAFTA Awards.

After his outstanding performance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Andrew Garfield played another role in Tick, Tick... Boom! winning a Golden Globe for his role in it. Fans believed he would score several nominations for the role, and he did. Unfortunately, the movie was dismissed in the BAFTA nominations, leaving fans utterly sad and disappointed.

Ali Plumb @AliPlumb



Why can't I see Tick Tick... Boom anywhere?



And more specifically, why is Andrew Garfield not here?



Something is wrong with this picture



bbc.co.uk/news/entertain… Further big issues:Why can't I see Tick Tick... Boom anywhere?And more specifically, why is Andrew Garfield not here?Something is wrong with this picture Further big issues: Why can't I see Tick Tick... Boom anywhere?And more specifically, why is Andrew Garfield not here? Something is wrong with this picturebbc.co.uk/news/entertain… https://t.co/ZBI7er7n7R

Fans took to social media to declare their dismay. Nevertheless, they are looking forward to an assured Oscar nomination.

3.) In the Heights

In the Heights (Image via @intheheightsmovie/Instagram)

Lin-Manuel Miranda has become a popular name in the film and music industries. In the Heights is a musical directed by Jon M. Chu, the director of Crazy Rich Asians.

The film depicts the Broadway musical representing Usnavi, who owns a bodega in New York and has a vehement nature. Though he has to live through lives save pennies everyday, he cannot stop singing and visualizing a better life.

After being nominated for the People's Choice and Golden Globe Awards, they disapproved of BAFTA Awards nominations. Regardless, not all hope is lost with the Oscars coming up.

4.) Raya and the Last Dragon

Raya and the Last Dragon (Image via Disney+hotstar)

The exclusion of Raya and the Last Dragon from BAFTA's nominees has been a noticeable disappointment. The Disney animation received the highest number of nominations leading to the Annie Awards in 2022. Based on South Asian heritage, it is the story of a warrior princess on a mission to eradicate a plague-like curse.

Exceptional visualization and animation of the lands of Kumandra are an accurate representation of the South-East Asian lands. From the Golden Globes to Critics' Choice Awards, the movie has received numerous nominations. Seemingly, the BAFTA Awards are not one of them.

5.) Spencer

Spencer, based on Princess Diana's biography, was omitted from the BAFTA Award nominations, coming out as a shocker to many of the fans. The movie revolves around the narrative of a Princess who refused to become queen to live and look at life from a different perspective.

After being nominated at the Golden Globe, Critics' Choice, and the Venice Film Festival, the biopic was brushed off at the BAFTA Awards.

Dwelling upon something that has been missed out will not turn the misfortune into favorable possibilities. There are always other opportunities to look forward to.

