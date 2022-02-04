5 lesser-known facts about BAFTA's top nominee, Dune

Dune: Part One was one of the most challenging cinematic creations of all time, based on the Dune book series by Frank Herbert. This intensely complex sci-fi movie was brought to life by director Denis Villeneuve.

The shooting of the movie, which took over three long years, was successful for everybody who put two-fold hardwork into the production. With its current position at the top of most charts, the movie has received 11 nominations at the upcoming BAFTA Awards.

From casting the best actors in Hollywood to choosing the most authentic locations, it took the director more than three years to excel. The movie covered nearly the entire first quarter of the book, leaving viewers asking for more.

With fans getting more curious about the behind-the-scenes of the movie, here are a few lesser-known facts about the movie.

Five lesser-known facts about Dune, BAFTA's top nominee

1.) Denis Villeneuve wished to highlight the strength of female characters in the movie

Fandomwire reported,

"When screenwriter Eric Roth questioned him about the most important thing that he wished to highlight in this adaptation, he answered, “Women”."

He got the chance to work with the greatest cast and a few of the most vigorous women in the film industry, including Zendaya and Rebecca Fergusson who are two of the most prominent names in Hollywood.

2.) About a thousand costumes were made for the movie

Dune movie (Image via @dunemovie/Instagram)

According to sources, the costumes were designed based on Greek and Roman mythologies. Stillsuits were built on live cast members as they had to be perfectly-fitting in order to get activated with movement.

3.) The cast and crew had to face brutal conditions. Instead of using green-screens, they were taken to the deserts of Jordan

Reportedly, Villeneuve said,

"Dune will try to avoid filming on sound-stages as much as possible."

The cast was taken to the deserts of Jordan where they had to shoot in the burning heat to create the movie.

The actors experienced something disparate as they spent days in desolate regions of the world. All the hard work most certainly paid off as the movie has been a megahit since its release in 2021.

4.) Timothee Chalamet was specially chosen for the role of Paul Atreides

According to Buzzfeed, Villeneuve said,

"He has an insane charisma. Timothée has been gifted by the gods of cinema."

Timothee Chalamet is one of the most popular names in the film industry. With his captivating acting and charming aura, he has become a bright and gifted actor.

Chalamet has mastered his skills. From playing Laurie in Little Women to Elio in Call Me By Your Name, he is sure to reach indefinite heights.

5.) The second part of Dune is on its way

While people still have not gotten over part one released in 2021, the upcoming part 2 has already been announced. Timothee Chalatmet made it official by posting on his Instagram. Yardbarker stated,

"Dune: Part Two is currently scheduled for a release in October 2023."

With soaring high expectations, fans are eagerly waiting for the second part to rekindle the excitement.

After Dune: Part One setting records, the second part is another anticipated movie of 2023. Will it be as good as the first part? With a team this brilliant, there is no doubt about that.

