Is Zendaya pregnant? TikTok rumor debunked

Netizens have been talking about Zendaya's pregnancy, but the rumor was found to be fake. The gossip has its roots in Tiktok, where a fan predicted the Euphoria actress' future, claiming marriage and pregnancy.

The rumor first started circling social media after Tom Holland revealed in an interview that he couldn't wait to be a father. However, according to those close to the actress, Zendaya is not ready to start a family and is entirely focused on her career.

The story behind Zendaya's pregnancy news

The rumor's origin is unknown, but it became popular from a Tiktok video claiming the actress married and gave birth in 2022. The video acted as a catalyst for the rumor and started a chain reaction of content based around Zendaya's pregnancy.

Numerous videos on the platform show morphed pictures of the Spider-Man actress with a protruding belly. Upon close inspection, the pictures look photoshopped because of the unnatural way it was done.

The rumors were debunked after no proof could be found. However, this did not stop the internet from repeating the claims and making assumptions on Twitter.

Pretentious Dickhead @goldassfang Had a dream I got burgers with Zendaya and she was pregnant. Had a dream I got burgers with Zendaya and she was pregnant.

Ravhael @positivelykirs i feel tom and zendaya will either get pregnant or engaged i feel tom and zendaya will either get pregnant or engaged

loser, freaky bitch. @UghLISHUgh 2022 predictions: Zendaya and Tom Holland will secretly get engaged and elope at an island destination with close friends and family. Pregnancy speculations will swirl, similar to Kylie, and just before 2023 she’ll post a sappy pregnant insta post captioned “new year new family” 2022 predictions: Zendaya and Tom Holland will secretly get engaged and elope at an island destination with close friends and family. Pregnancy speculations will swirl, similar to Kylie, and just before 2023 she’ll post a sappy pregnant insta post captioned “new year new family”

하슬 * Vanna @camboyhyuck If Rihanna and Zendaya are pregnant I’m gonna check myself in. If Rihanna and Zendaya are pregnant I’m gonna check myself in.

Izmemerz @izmemerz25 @hpspideywayne *raises hand* Tom, what did you mean that you wanted to start a family? Is Zendaya pregnant? @hpspideywayne *raises hand* Tom, what did you mean that you wanted to start a family? Is Zendaya pregnant?

Tom Holland wants to start a family

Speculations of a possible pregnancy fumed after Holland revealed he was ready to be a father and start a family in a recent interview with People magazine. Holland exclaimed that he had spent the last few years focused on work and would like to take a break.

The actor also said he loves children and "can't wait to have his kids." He credited his father for his love for children and being a role model. Holland said,

"My father has always been a fantastic role model for me. That's something I believe I've picked up from him. So I'm thinking of becoming a primary school teacher or anything along those lines."

The actor added that he is ready to move on from his role as Spider-Man and is keen to see what the new generation has in store for the comic book hero. He hopes to see diversity in the Spider-Man franchise with a "Spider-Gwen" or a "Spider-Woman."

Also Read Article Continues below

Holland and Zendaya fans are rooting for their relationship to go further after the two were photographed kissing in a car. Viewers can catch the latest season of Euphoria, releasing new episodes every Sunday on HBO.

Edited by Srijan Sen