Zendaya and Tom Holland relationship timeline explored as couple's chemistry steals the show at Spiderman: No Way Home red carpet 

Euphoria fame actress Zendaya and boyfriend Tom Holland graced the red carpet at the photocall event for their upcoming Marvel film Spider-Man: No Way Home. The duo, who previously starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019), were spotted posing for paparazzi in London, United Kingdom, on December 5.

How Zendaya and Tom Holland's relationship came to be

The "spidey couple" sparked dating rumors back in 2017 when the two were shooting for Spider-Man: Homecoming. However, the news was not confirmed since Zendaya was dating her Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi and Holland was allegedly dating a family friend named Olivia Bolton.

Best friends?

In an interview with Variety in 2017, the K.C. Undercover actress shot down dating rumors with Holland.

"We are friends. He’s a great dude. He’s literally one of my best friends."

Rumor has it

In September 2018, actress Skai Jackson's mother, Kiya Cole, poured tea on the couple's budding romance.

In an Instagram post by JustJared, Cole replied to a fan's comment asking about the duo's dating status.

"Yes. It's true. They've been on the low for a while."

Soon after Cole's big spill, Holland posted a picture of Zendaya's 25th birthday referring to her as his "mate."

"Me, myself and the birthday girl. Happy birthday mate - keep killing it and paving the way for the rest of us."

The cat's out of the bag

Zendaya and Holland maintained some distance between themselves until July 2021 when the duo were spotted kissing in the latter's car. The photos spread like wildfire on social media, which, in turn, confirmed their relationship.

Since July 2021, Zendaya and Holland have been publicly displaying their affection for one another. The Cherry actor posted an adorable picture with his "M.J." while he was away from California, United States of America, shooting in London, England.

In October 2021, Holland posted a monochrome picture of Zendaya's outfit of the day from her newly released Dune premiere. He simply captioned the picture, "Dune" with heart eyes.

Since then, both Zendaya and Tom have publicly spoken about their relationship and the media's treatment of it.

