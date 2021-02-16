Karl Jacobs wishes for a Valentine's day miracle with Zendaya 

Karl Jacobs recently tweeted to actress Zendaya, asking her to play Minecraft with him. Fans jumped on it immediately.

Zendaya posted an image of herself for Valentine's day. In the tweet, she referred to herself as Marie. She was promoting her new movie "Malcolm and Marie" on Netflix.

Zendaya youre so great Happy Valentines day!

Would be a Valentines Day miracle to play Minecraft with you sometime. — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) February 15, 2021

Karl Jacobs commented on her tweet that it would be a miracle to play Minecraft with her on Valentine's day. Karl Jacobs is well known for reaching out to stars on Twitter. His requests are almost always the same.

Jacobs has found some success with these Minecraft requests to celebrities. He got a response from actress Victoria Justice. Other times, he was ignored, like with musician Ariana Grande. He always seems to win in the end because these tweets always go viral.

Fans had mixed responses to Karl Jacobs' tweet.

Here are few on Twitter:

thanks for saving me from my burning car karl!! you’re the best! — anu🕷 (@LARAINPHORIA) February 15, 2021

Hey bro, didn't I see you push that old lady down to the ground yesterday? — DJ (@djssweatpants) February 15, 2021

Some were clearly negative, dissuading Karl Jacobs from even trying.

Dont Talk To Her Shes Mine pic.twitter.com/jyAfy4jwHO — creek (@creekferal) February 15, 2021

that’s,, that’s the joke — soph !! 🥾💤👖 (@sophiaimtired) February 15, 2021

Other Twitter users were just there for the ride and observing the situation with witty banter.

nothings stopping this man from shooting his shot — Lannie 💛 (@HurtHashton) February 15, 2021

karl u are BOLD man — matthew morrison🤤 (@mrshuestan) February 15, 2021

Even if Zendaya does not acknowledge his tweet, he got a lot of attention, so it's a win.

Karl Jacobs is very focused on networking

Karl Jacobs does not mind looking stupid for asking celebrities to play with him. His mindset is that the worst that could happen is they ignore him. The potential benefits of networking are far greater. This is admirable and a smart move.

Congratulations on your engagement Ariana Grande, would love to play Minecraft to celebrate sometime — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) January 11, 2021

Karl Jacobs has recently formed a friendship with Addison Rae and other streamers like Corpse Husband and Pokimane. This is a reflection of how open he is to making new friends. Even his flirtatious relationship with Corinna Kopf is due to his networking abilities.

Hi Karl!

Nice to meet ya. I’m good! How’re you?

P.S. I loveee Dr. Pepper 🤤 — Victoria Justice (@VictoriaJustice) February 9, 2021

Karl Jacobs' fans love these tweets, and that's all that matters in the end.

