10 of Zendaya’s red carpet looks

Zendaya is in the news for the release of her web series Euphoria. The series premiered it’s Season 2 on HBO Max on Sunday, January 9, 2022 .

Her intense and exceptionally strong acting in Euphoria’s first season left audiences stunned. In addition to her acting, the 25-year-old's outfits are equally top-notch. Today we will fawn over a few of Zendaya's red carpet looks.

Enchanting looks of Zendaya

1) As pretty as a picture

Zendaya, in this look, carries an all black cut out gown. She sparkled in Christopher Esber's black dress with embellished cut outs. Wearing small diamond earrings, Zendaya kept the whole look classic with Christian Louboutin heels. She kept her appearance stylish yet sophisticated.

2) Zendaya in a nude tone

Here, Zendaya was carrying a nude toned body-like dress. This beauty was just like a second skin on the actress. She flaunted her Balmain gown at the Dune premiere. She accessorized her look with a green stone necklace and a matching ring. Her jewelry pieces were loaded with 93-carat, cabochon cut Colombian emeralds.

3) Zendaya looks prim and proper

Styling her curls with a grayish suede leather formal suit, Zendaya stood out from the crowd. Furthermore, she completed her look with black studs and metallic black rings. She was unparalleled in this all gray ensemble.

4) Bubbly Zendaya

Zendaya wore a unique bubble dress for MTV Movie and TV Awards of 2018. Wearing her brown leather dress, she carried circular flat gold earrings and brown colored pointed pumps by Christian Louboutin.

5) She chose to remain unconventional

Zendaya was dressed in pastel green tone attire. It had a pastel green shade jacket with a matching colored shirt and a similarly colored belt tied around her waist. Along with that, she sported green bottoms and white pointed stilettos.

6) Zendaya takes it back to 90s

Leaving her fans nostalgic, Zendaya wore a pure black and white striped body con dress. She sported a scalloped neckline dress by Valentino. The actress kept her look simple with precision.

7) Zendaya looks like a million dollars

Putting on a monochromatic orange high waisted skirt, along with a white strap top, Zendaya embellished her look with her distinctive hairstyle. She kept her hair half knotted and half open.

8) Looked glamorous at GQ Awards night

Zendaya appeared drop dead gorgeous in her Ralph and Russo gown at the GQ Men of the year awards of 2018. Making a grand entrance, the actress showed off her beautiful embellished yellow and purple colored dress.

Wearing no accessories, she complimented her look with her pointed black stilettos.

9) Stunning in an embellished dress

Zendaya twinkled with her blush-pink colored embellished outfit. She draped the outfit for the Lancome Idole fragrance launch event, held in Paris. Her pink dress had a plunging neckline and looked like a pleated skirt at the bottom.

All her diamond earrings and rings were designed by Chopard plus. She completed her look with strappy gold heels.

10) Zendaya playing with red and ruffles

Zendaya perfectly knows how to don ruffles. For the look, she wore an all red David Koma jumpsuit which was covered in ruffles at the neckline and sleeves. She also donned all red pumps with her jaw-dropping jumpsuit.

After viewing all of Zendaya's looks that she created in the past, one knows that the actress is a genius in doing red carpet attires. She has always adorned such unique outfits with grace and elegance.

