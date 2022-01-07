Who is Hunter Schafer? All about the breakout star who plays Jules in Euphoria 

American actress Hunter Schafer has been basking in the limelight.

The 23-year-old model rose to fame for playing the role of Jules Vaughn in the web series Euphoria, a transgender woman who is the love interest of Rue Bennett, played by actress Zendaya.

After a nail-biting end, the first episode of Euphoria 2 is all set to release on January 9, where the school students will encounter more complicated emotions and love triangles.

The on and off-screen journey of Hunter Schafer

Born on December 31, 1999, Hunter Schafer is from Raleigh, North Carolina. She is the daughter of Katy and Mac Schafer.

In 2016, while enrolled in high school, she joined the case against the 'bathroom bill' (North Carolina House Bill 2), which requires North Carolinians to use restrooms based on their sex at birth. In addition to being a plaintiff, she also wrote an essay criticizing the legislation and describing her own experience as a transgender woman.

After finishing high school, Hunter Schafer moved to New York City to pursue a career in modeling.

She began her career with the New York Fashion Week. Over the years, Schafer has worked with brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Versus Versace, Dior, Miu Miu, Helmut Lang, and Maison Margiela.

Aside from that, she also worked with popular designers Vera Wang, Rick Owens, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, and Ann Demeulemeester.

Additionally, she appeared in magazines like Teen Vogue, which earned her an interview with Hillary Clinton after featuring her on its 21 Under 21 list.

Hunter Schafer rose to fame after starring in 2019 web series Euphoria alongside Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, and Barbie Ferreira.

Although Schafer has found fame as an actress, she still wishes to continue her work as a model. Furthermore, her dream is to collaborate with her fashion icons.

Hunter Schafer's sexuality

Just like her Euphoria character, Hunter Schafer is a trans woman in real life. As per her previous videos, Schafer always knew about her sexuality and came out as gay in seventh grade

However, in ninth grade, she was diagnosed with genetic dysphoria, which gives the person "a sense of unease that a person may have because of a mismatch between their biological sex and their gender identity," as per NHS UK.

Hunter Schafer uses she/they pronouns. She once cleared up that she does not like to be called a cisgendered person.

"I do like people to know that I’m not a cisgirl because that’s not something that I am or feel like I am. I’m proud to be a trans person.”

As a trans woman, Schafer is an LGBTQIA+ activist and voices her opinion on issues pertaining to queer rights.

Edited by Prem Deshpande