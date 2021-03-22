"Sorry to burst your bubble, but..": Disguised Toast opens up about his sexuality

Jeremy Wang, better known as "Disguised Toast," recently broke a lot of fanfic writers' hearts by answering the question his chat has been spamming him with for ages. Putting speculation to rest, Disguised Toast finally answered questions about his sexuality and settled the speculation once and for all.

Also read: Jeff Wittek denies supplying alcohol to Durte Dom's alleged sexual assault victim

Disguised Toast officially reveals his sexuality on stream

During an impromptu stream on Twitch, popular variety streamer Disguised Toast was asked the question "what is your sexuality?" on his chat. The 29-year-old streamer set the record straight by stating that he is straight.

Here's how he put it:

"All right you fanfic writing teenage girls, sorry to burst your bubble but I'm straight. Someone has shown me fanfics of me and other dudes and I was like all right, you can write whatever you want. But let the record show, I like the ladies."

The OfflineTV member recently returned to streaming after a brief hiatus in January. Disguised Toast had taken time off despite his contractual obligations to take care of his father.

Advertisement

gonna be taking a break from content creation as I return to Canada to take care of my father



will still be streaming to fulfill my contractual obligations but that’s about it



ty for understanding — Disguised Toast (@DisguisedToast) January 3, 2021

The popular streamer made waves when he announced that he'd be making a deal with Facebook Gaming and walking away from the more popular streaming platform, Twitch.

He claimed that Twitch's vague policies and trigger happy DMCA takedowns as the reasons behind the switch. He added that he feels safer on Facebook since there's no risk of being banned for "playing five seconds of Taylor Swift."

The success of his Among Us streams earned him a spot in Forbes 30 under 30 for 2021, cementing his spot as one of the most influential streamers of all time.

Also read: "We were minors at the time": Another victim accuses David Dobrik and Durte Dom of manipulation