"Literal Goddess": Zendaya's 'web dress' at Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere leaves fans in awe

Hollywood actress Zendaya stole the show during the red carpet event for her upcoming film Spider-Man: No Way Home. The world premiere of Marvel's upcoming action fantasy film, which took place on December 13 in Los Angeles, was attended by Benedict Wong, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, and Tom Holland.

For the star-studded event, the Euphoria actress wore a plunging Maison Valentino dress with a slit up her left leg.

The backless dress had thin black web-like patterns all across, with black beads forming a glimmering spider web. She paired the dress with sparkling Christian Louboutin pumps. The look was completed with braided hair that snaked past her waist.

Zendaya's headgear was a lace and beaded eye mask that was fashioned to resemble a black spider. The look for the evening was put together by the actress's stylist, Law Roach.

Social media went into a frenzy after witnessing the Emmy winning actress, and could not stop gushing over her.

How did Twitter react to Zendaya's red carpet dress?

Twitter buzzed with fans and admirers of the Dune actress, praising her look from head to toe.

Spider-Man: No Way Home promises to blow fans away

This will be the third time Zendaya and Tom Holland, who are confirmed to be dating, will appear in a movie together. Their first film was Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) and its 2019 sequel Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Reportedly, the two have been dating since 2017 but never admitted to it publicly until recently.

Helmed by Jon Watts, the upcoming film stars Holland as Spider-Man, Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan, Benedict Wong as Wong, and J. B. Smoove as Julius Dell.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will also see several Marvel villains reprise their previous roles from the Spider-Man series. This includes Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin, Rhys Ifans as the Lizard, Jamie Foxx as Electro, Thomas Haden Church as Sandman, and Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus.

