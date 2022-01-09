"Not another Zendaya imposter": Actress' fake but verified TikTok account leaves fans baffled

Recently, a verified account claiming to be Zendaya popped up on TikTok. However, the authenticity of the account was widely disputed, leaving fans confused.

It's not out of the ordinary for celebrities to join TikTok. The platform flaunts several artists and celebrities including Charlie Puth, Selena Gomez, Cardi B, and many others.

The latest addition to this list is supposedly Spider-Man actress Zendaya, after a verified private account with her name and profile picture popped up on the app a few days ago. It quickly gained a following of over 809,000 but fans were on the fence about the account's legitimacy.

The account's bio now reads:

"My account was hacked not Zendaya"

Fake Zendaya account on TikTok

There were many reasons for fans to question the verified Tiktok account. Zendaya uses her first name as her user ID on every platform she uses. This account had an ID @zndayaofficial. People could not understand the reason for the missing "e."

Another huge reason to question the integrity of the account was a good number of spam links. The account bio had spam link embeds that redirected visitors to provide their personal information in the hopes of gifts.

The account also made very questionable comments on Marvel-related posts.

For anyone wondering how a fake account can be verified, the process is fairly easy. A verified account can be hacked or purchased and the username, along with other details, can be changed through the app settings.

Confused fans are constantly tweeting about the account and trying to let the authorities know about the violation.

maya🕷 saw NWH @marveI_twt



HOW ARE THEY GETTING VERIFIED? Is it really that easy??? Not another Zendaya imposter on TikTokHOW ARE THEY GETTING VERIFIED? Is it really that easy??? Not another Zendaya imposter on TikTok 😩HOW ARE THEY GETTING VERIFIED? Is it really that easy??? https://t.co/wMrFSjTqqN

Fans react to the fake TikTok account 1/6 (Image via Twitter)

Fans react to the fake TikTok account 2/6 (Image via Twitter)

Fans react to the fake TikTok account 3/6 (Image via Twitter)

Fans react to the fake TikTok account 4/6 (Image via Twitter)

Fans react to the fake TikTok account 5/6 (Image via Twitter)

Fans react to the fake TikTok account 6/6 (Image via Twitter)

The account has since deleted Zendaya's display picture and updated their bio informing followers that the account doesn't belong to the actress.

However, a second verified private account has popped up on the platform imitating the actress. It has over 150,000 followers and the user ID @therealzndaya.

The Euphoria actress hasn't made any announcement on creating a Tiktok account. Fans won't be surprised if the above mentioned account ends up being fake too.

Another artist that recently made an account on Tiktok is Beyoncé. The singer quietly created a verified account on the app but is yet to post anything. The account has a following of 1.5 million eagerly waiting for a video from the Formation singer.

