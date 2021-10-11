Timothée Chalamet's Willy Wonka look leaves internet divided

Timothée Chalamet shared a picture on Instagram on October 10, showcasing his first look as Willy Wonka in the upcoming film Wonka.

Timothée’s appearance as the lead character of the film has received a largely positive reception from the public. He shared another picture on Instagram where he can be seen reaching for a tiny purple present.

The actor also shared a behind-the-scenes picture of himself on Twitter where he was spotted in a cravat, velvet coat, and Wonka top hat. Timothée’s costume is almost similar to the one seen in Tim Burton’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Chalamet's casting as the lead initially received mixed reactions from the public. Many questioned why the filmmakers decided to revisit a role played perfectly by Gene Wilder in 1971’s Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

Surprisingly, the pictures went viral as soon as they were uploaded, and gained more than one million likes in less than one hour. Fans also expressed their excitement for the movie and to see Timothée Chalamet playing the lead.

About the film Wonka and Timothée Chalamet’s casting

Timothée Chalamet's first look as Willy Wonka (Image via Hello_Tailor/Twitter)

Warner Bros. Pictures obtained the rights to the character Willy Wonka in 2016 and a film was announced to be in development. It was being produced by David Heyman and Michael Siegel.

The studio began shortlisting actors for lead roles that included Donald Glover, Ryan Gosling, and Ezra Miller. The title of the film was confirmed in January 2021, and in May 2021 it was announced that Timothée Chalamet would play the lead role.

More additions to the cast were announced in September 2021 that included Keegan-Michael Key, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Conman, and Jim Carter. The film will also include a lot of musical numbers.

Also Read

Directed by Paul King with a screenplay by Simon Farnaby and Paul, Wonka is a prequel to Roald Dahl’s 1964 novel, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

The film will follow the title character’s early days as an eccentric chocolatier. Wonka is scheduled to release on 17 March 2023.

Edited by Siddharth Satish