Start-Up teen star Nam Da Reum cast in first lead role for fantasy mystery romance drama

Nam Da Reum is a South Korean actor who has grown to become a recognizable face in the Korean film industry. Nam often plays the young versions of the male leads in K-dramas. Now, the young actor is set to take on his first lead role in an upcoming fantasy romance mystery drama, "Excellent Shaman Ga Doo Shim" (literal translation of title).

Nam is just 18 years old, but the young actor has appeared in numerous popular K-dramas. Most recently, he played a young Han Ji Pyung in "Start-Up," a role that catapulted Kim Seon Ho to fame.

He also played the younger versions of Moon Ha Won, played by Jung Hae In, in "A Piece of Your Mind", Lee Soo Yeon, played by Lee Je Hoon in "Where Stars Land", Yoon Na Moo played by Jang Ki Yong in "Come and Hug Me", Jung Jae Chan played by Lee Jong Suk in "While You Were Sleeping", and many more.

What is Nam Da Reum's first lead role?

"Excellent Shaman Ga Doo Shim" will be the first time Nam Da Reum is playing a lead role. Previously, the 18-year-old actor had a main role as Park Sun Ho in the Korean drama, "Beautiful World," the son of the lead roles, Park Moo Jin played by Park Hee Soon and Kang In Ha played by Choo Ja Hyun.

In "Excellent Shaman Ga Doo Shim", Nam will play the role of Na Woo Soo, an almost perfect high school student who comes from a wealthy background, has good looks and good grades.

When the female lead, Ga Doo Shim (Kim Sae Ron) suddenly appears in his life, he gets the ability to see evil spirits. Doo Shim herself is a strong character who is fated to become a shaman. When Doo Shim and Woo Soo come together, they get entangled in mysterious cases together.

According to Soompi, Nam said of his casting:

I really had fun reading the script, and Na Woo Soo’s contrast from my previous characters felt more charming. Meeting the director gave me further anticipation and assurance about the project. I will work hard in order for the drama to receive lots of love, so please show lots of support for "Excellent Shaman Ga Doo Shim."

"Excellent Shaman Ga Doo Shim" will have 12 episodes of 20 minutes. Filming for the series will begin in May and is expected to premiere during the second half of 2021 on Kakao TV.

Earlier this year, Nam was accepted to Chung Ang University during the early admissions round. The young actor enrolled in the Department of Performing Arts Creation.