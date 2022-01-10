"Oscars here we come": Twitter erupts as Andrew Garfield wins his first Golden Globe for 'Tick, Tick... Boom!'

The winners of the 79th Golden Globe Awards have been announced through social media, and Andrew Garfield is one of them.

The Golden Globes 2022 is different because it is being boycotted by the industry's big stars. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the parent organization of the Golden Globes, was accused of a "culture of corruption" last February, with many claiming the awards could be bought. It was also accused of allegations pertaining to racism and sexism, and was boycotted by over 100 public relations firms and many Hollywood stars.

However, Garfield winning the Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy for his role in Netflix’s Tick, Tick… BOOM! has caused quite a stir on social media platforms.

Andrew Garfield winning the Golden Globes has broken the internet

The biographical musical drama Tick, Tick… BOOM! is the directional debut of Lin-Manuel Miranda. The Netflix movie is written by Steven Levenson. Based on a stage musical of the same name, the movie follows a semi-autobiographical story of the late Jonathan Larson writing a musical to enter the industry.

In the movie, Jonathan (Andrew Garfield) navigates love, friendship and the pressure an artist faces. Days before he's supposed to deliver a performance that would either launch or destroy his career, he feels the pressure of life as an artist in New York City. As the clock ticks, Jon is at a point where a choice must be made within the given period of time.

Here's how fans reacted to the news regarding Andrew Garfield's first Golden Globe:

abi is rr Unbelievers @fearIessghosts Andrew Garfield winning the Golden Globe is just what I needed to be happy the rest of the week :) Andrew Garfield winning the Golden Globe is just what I needed to be happy the rest of the week :)

Lauren Allen @sourlauren 🏽 🏽 #GoldenGlobes Andrew Garfield getting the good recognition Andrew Garfield getting the good recognition👏🏽👏🏽 #GoldenGlobes

gianne | GOLDEN GLOBE WINNER RACHEL ZEGLER @gianne_alexa rewatching tick, tick... boom knowing that andrew garfield is a golden globe winner just hits different rewatching tick, tick... boom knowing that andrew garfield is a golden globe winner just hits different

a. @nubhav00 Andrew Garfield already has a Bafta , won a golden globe today , hopefully wins oscar Andrew Garfield already has a Bafta , won a golden globe today , hopefully wins oscar

ro is kinda ia @aaronjuliett andrew garfield winning best actor in a comedy/musical and rachel zegler winning best actress in a comedy/musical at the golden globes is just so satisfying andrew garfield winning best actor in a comedy/musical and rachel zegler winning best actress in a comedy/musical at the golden globes is just so satisfying

Kyle @kylelindecke #POG Im gonna say it simply, Andrew Garfield is better than your favorite actor. #GoldenGlobes Im gonna say it simply, Andrew Garfield is better than your favorite actor. #GoldenGlobes #POG

Lawrence Stern @LawrenceHughes @goldenglobes Andrew Garfield was wonderful in this movie - so well deserved!! @goldenglobes Andrew Garfield was wonderful in this movie - so well deserved!!

Amanduh 🙄 @amanduhann ANDREW GARFIELD WON THE GOLDEN GLOBE AND I AM SO HAPPY!!!! He really deserved that! ANDREW GARFIELD WON THE GOLDEN GLOBE AND I AM SO HAPPY!!!! He really deserved that!

andrew garfield’s pr manager @andrewgarrfield GOLDEN GLOBE WINNER ANDREW GARFIELD!!! OSCAR UP NEXT GOLDEN GLOBE WINNER ANDREW GARFIELD!!! OSCAR UP NEXT

Fans were overwhelmed by Garfield's performance in the movie, and could not keep calm when the list of the winners was revealed. This is the first Golden Globe that the Oscar nominated actor (who previously won a BAFTA Award and a Tony Award) has won.

