Will Andrew Garfield stay in MCU? Possibilities around The Amazing Spider-Man's future explored

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for No Way Home.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, featuring Andrew Garfield, has become the most successful MCU film since Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. The latest Spider-Man film has been a mammoth box-office hit since its release. Over the weekend, No Way Home earned over $587 million.

The film finally showcased a live-action version of the spider-verse with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's iterations of Peter Parker coming into MCU.

After an entire year of the Tick, Tick... Boom! star denying his involvement in No Way Home, the Amazing Spider-Man swung past Marvel fans' hearts and rekindled an old desire.

Just as Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters over the weekend, 'The Amazing Spider-Man 3' has been trending alongside Andrew Garfield. At the same time, rumors about Sony reportedly planning multiple films with Garfield have also hit the web.

Andrew Garfield's future in the MCU and the multiverse

Garfield's Spidey is likely not crossing over with Tom Holland's version anytime soon after No Way Home. However, there have been recent rumors surrounding Sony and Marvel's plans to bring back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield again for the Secret Wars storyline. The project is expected to be the next 'Avengers: Endgame' level movie(s) in the MCU.

Furthermore, since 2019's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Sony has been teasing the live-action Spider-Man variants being involved in an animated ensemble project.

In a recent interview with SYFY Wire, Tom Holland expressed his interest in being involved with the upcoming Spider-Verse movies. He also revealed that Spider-Man franchise producer Amy Pascal had approached him for a potential role in the animated series, but nothing came of it. Holland said,

"Amy actually asked me on the set of this movie and no one has come back to me…"

The 25-year-old star further added,

"Love them and I'm just waiting for the phone call," Holland said. "Guys, call us. Put us in your movie, we want to be in it."

Sony's nixed plans for Andrew Garfield's The Amazing Spider-Man 3

Andrew Garfield's The Amazing Spider-Man 3 suffered an even worse fate than Tobey Maguire and Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 4 project. While Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy came to somewhat of a conclusion despite its controversy, Andrew Garfield's Peter Parker remained unexplored with an unfinished arc.

In 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Garfield's Peter lost Gwen Stacy; this created much controversy amidst movie-goers who were unaware of the latter's fate in the comics.

As per a deleted scene from the movie, Sony would have also showcased Peter Parker's father, Dr. Richard Parker, in the franchise's third film.

In the post-credit scene of the second film, Sony also showcased a mysterious character who was reportedly the Doc Ock of The Amazing Spider-Man universe. Dr. Otto Octavius assembled his own version of the Sinister Six, which would have been the main storyline of the canceled third film.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 also featured Felicia Hardy (aka Black Cat), portrayed by Felicity Jones. The character was supposed to be explored further in TASM 3, with rumors of her being the new love interest of Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man.

Why did Sony cancel The Amazing Spider-Man 3?

Back then, it was rumored that part of the reason behind its cancelation was TASM 2's excessive budget, which stood at a rumored $200–230 million (prior marketing). For context, the budget of No Way Home has been estimated to be about $200 million.

Furthermore, while the second film did fairly well at the box-office, garnering around $708 million, profits from the revenue after extracting the marketing budget were not enough to inspire additional faith regarding the third film.

Furthermore, Sony's scandalous hack in 2014 could also have been one of the reasons behind the studio jumping ship with Marvel and Disney to reboot Spider-Man with Tom Holland.

However, with fans showcasing new interest in another Spider-Man project with Andrew Garfield, Sony may greenlight The Amazing Spider-Man 3.

