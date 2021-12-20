How much did Tobey Maguire make for 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'? Net worth and salary explored

To no Marvel fan’s surprise, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home as their respective versions of Peter Parker. As the third installment of MCU’s Spider-Man franchise roars past $587 million in just three days, reports of Tobey Maguire’s potential salary for NWH appearance have been released online.

While Andrew Garfield, who repeatedly denied his involvement in Spider-Man: No Way Home, reportedly made around $1 million for his brief appearance in the movie, the lead Tom Holland is estimated to have made around $4 to 7 million. Holland is also expected to have a cut in the film’s gross box office profits.

Like Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire reportedly received $1 million for his brief appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The two Spider-Man actors had only around 25 to 30 minutes of overall screen time in the movie.

How much is Tobey Maguire worth?

Tobey Maguire in Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy (Image via Sony Pictures)

Tobey Maguire is estimated to be worth around $75 to 76 million. As expected, most of his fortune was made from his portrayal of Peter Parker in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy in the 2000s.

For the first movie in 2002 from Raimi’s trilogy, Tobey Maguire reportedly received a paycheck of $4 million for playing the web-crawler. However, for the sequel in 2004, the actor netted an income of $17.5 million in addition to 5% of gross box office profits. For Raimi’s last film in the trilogy in 2007, the Santa Monica native reportedly received $15 million with 7.5% of the gross box office profits.

While the trilogy earned over $2.5 billion, Tobey Maguire’s box office cuts for the latter two films could be based on profits and not on overall revenue.

With the Spider-Man series making up the bulk of his fortune, Tobey Maguire also earned a sizable income of $12.5 million for 2003’s sports drama, Seabiscuit.

According to his IMDb page, the actor has garnered over 53 acting credits since his debut in 1989. Tobey Maguire has also served as a producer in 18 of his projects. Furthermore, the star also established his own production house called Material Pictures in 2012.

However, it has been reported that Tobey Maguire has lost some of his fortunes while playing high-stakes poker in Hollywood. He was allegedly one of the celebrity players in Molly Bloom’s poker game at the controversial Viper Lounge. This alleged aspect of the actor’s life has been portrayed in Bloom’s biopic, Molly’s Game.

How much did Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield earn for their roles in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'?

In The Amazing Spider-Man series, Andrew Garfield reportedly earned around $500,000 for the first film while netting around $1 million for the sequel. However, the sequel also might have carried an additional bonus as a percentage of the box office profits.

Meanwhile, as the lead in NWH, Tom Holland reportedly earned $5 to $7 million for his role. The actor previously earned around an estimate of $1.5 million (with bonuses) for Spider-Man: Homecoming, which increased to around $4 million for the sequel.

However, since Far From Home, Tom Holland’s stardom rose significantly with his lead role in Sony’s upcoming Uncharted movie. This might have fetched Holland an even better paycheck for No Way Home.

