"Spider-Man without a suit": 'Uncharted' movie trailer leaves the internet divided

Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Sully (Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment)
Abhirup Sengupta
ANALYST
Modified Oct 21, 2021 08:49 PM IST
Sony has finally released the official trailer of the Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. The trailer showcased several moments that featured set-pieces mimicking the look of the game series.

The Uncharted trailer also included shots of the stranded pirate ship from Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. An airplane sequence from Uncharted 3 where Nathan Drake is dragged behind a cargo plane also made the trailer.

With Venom (2018) and Zombieland (2009) director Ruben Fleischer at the helm, the movie is written by Iron Man (2008) writer duo Art Marcum and Matt Holloway, along with Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. writer Rafe Judkins. Uncharted is slated for a February 18, 2022 release.

How fans of the Uncharted game series reacted to the first trailer of the movie

The film has been in development since 2008. After several rumors about Nathan Fillion portraying Drake in 2017, Sony's Spider-Man Tom Holland was confirmed as young Drake. Mark Wahlberg was cast as Victor "Sully" Sullivan. The film began shooting in July 2020.

The two moods of people watching the Uncharted trailer: https://t.co/sfO5xbo1Z1
What could've been... #Uncharted https://t.co/Z4gH9hChDO
The live action Last of Us adaptation vs the live action Uncharted adaptation https://t.co/cGkqKIMdO4
#Uncharted trailer was way better than expected! https://t.co/pqm0yw82nV
How they got Tom Holland out here doing a spider-man pose in a uncharted movie 💀 https://t.co/50d48rkf4c
That UNCHARTED trailer… https://t.co/3YwE4gNfD6
this scene #Uncharted https://t.co/O08xJFTqo7
bruh this is literally the same scene 💀 #Uncharted https://t.co/Ceu53foU0D
That #Uncharted trailer was… something. Still don’t think Wahlberg understood his Sully assignment. #FilmTwitter https://t.co/WokBqNpPXK
same energy
#uncharted #blackwidow https://t.co/2RyX0Dsl6f
So the Uncharted movie is just Tom Holland without his Spider-Man suit, but still poses as a spider. 🙃 Sorry but, I can't picture him as Nathan Drake. He will forever be Peter Parker for me. https://t.co/AcqhbfomLt

Several followers of the famed Naughty Dog's Uncharted PlayStation exclusive game series have taken to Twitter to express their opinions of Holland and Wahlberg portraying the two deuteragonists.

The expected plot of the Uncharted movie

Tom Holland as Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg as Sully (Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment)
In the trailer, we see Sully meeting a young Nathan Drake to recruit him into an adventure to find a treasure worth approximately $5 Billion. Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan had also been associated with the treasure, according to the trailer.

The duo's pursuit of finding 'the greatest treasure never found' also carries clues to find Drake's missing elder brother Sam, who had presumably been in search of the treasure himself. Nathan and Sully meet Chloe Frazer (Sophia Ali), a familiar character from the games on their journey.

However, it is clear from the trailer that Antonio Banderas' character is also in the race to find the treasure. He is suspected to be the antagonist who will cause several life-threatening hindrances in Nathan and Sully's journey.

Other cast members

The cast for uncharted is so good! https://t.co/eeKJuFvP5I

Other than Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg, a young Nathan Drake and Sully, respectively. The cast includes several other additions like Tati Gabrielle (You Season 3 fame) and Antonio Banderas (a potential antagonist).

Other members, including Sophia Ali, Patricia Meeden, and Sarah Petrick, amongst others. The movie is primarily produced by Avi Arad (Sony's Spider-Man movie fame).

