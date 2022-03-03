BAFTA Games Awards 2022: All nominations in all categories

The annual BAFTA Games Awards have come around again to honor "outstanding creative achievement within the global gaming industry" over the last year. One of the most revered recognitions that one can get, the British Academy Games Awards is gearing up for its 18th iteration. To that effect, they just revealed their nominations across all categories.

Inaugurated back in 2004, BAFTA Game Awards ceremony has ever since celebrated the very best that the gaming industry has to offer. The nominations consider 39 titles from which It Takes Two and Returnal have bagged the highest number of nominations.

Here is the full nominations list across all categories for this year.

BAFTA Games Awards 2022 nominations list

Best Game at BAFTA Games Awards 2022

Deathloop (Arkane studios)

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games)

Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games)

Returnal (Housemarque)

Animation

Call of Duty: Vanguard (Sledgehammer Games)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios)

Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

Life Is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine, Square Enix)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games)

Artistic Achievement

The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Returnal (Housemarque)

Audio Achievement

The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur)

Call of Duty: Vanguard (Sledgehammer Games)

Deathloop (Arkane Studios)

Halo Infinite (343 Industries)

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos-Montreal)

Returnal (Housemarque)

British Game

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (Ustwo, Plug in Digital)

Death's Door (Acid Nerve)

Fights in Tight Spaces (Ground Shatter)

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games)

Overboard! (Inkle)

Sable (Shedworks)

Debut Game

The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur)

Eastward (Pixpil)

The Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller)

Genesis Noir (Feral Cat Den)

Maquette (Graceful Decay)

Toem (Something We Made)

Evolving Game

Among Us (InnerSloth)

Animal Crossing (Nintendo, Monolith Soft)

Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment)

Disco Elysium - The Final Cut (ZA/UM)

Fornite (Epic Games)

No Man's Sky (Hello Games)

Family

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (Ustwo, Plug in Digital)

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Greg Lobanov)

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games)

Mario party

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games)

Unpacking (Witch Beam)

Game Beyond Entertainment

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure (Ustwo, Plug in Digital)

Before Your Eyes (GoodbyeWorld Games)

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Greg Lobanov)

Game Builder Garage (Nintendo)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine)

Game Design at BAFTA Games Awards 2022

Deathloop (Arkane Studios)

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games)

Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games)

Returnal (Housemarque)

Multiplayer at BAFTA Games Awards 2022

Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock Studios)

Call of Duty: Vanguard (Sledgehammer Games)

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games)

Halo Infinite (343 Industries)

Hell Let Loose (Black Matter)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios)

Music at BAFTA Games Awards 2022

Deathloop (Arkane Studios)

Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft)

Halo Infinite (343 Industries)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games)

Returnal (Housemarque)

Narrative at BAFTA Games Awards 2022

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios)

Life Is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine, Square Enix)

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos-Montreal)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine)

Returnal (Housemarque)

Unpacking (Witch Beam)

Original Property at BAFTA Games Awards 2022

Deathloop (Arkane Studios)

Death's Door (Acid Nerve)

Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios)

Returnal (Housemarque)

Unpacking (Witch Beam)

Technical Achievement at BAFTA Games Awards 2022

Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games)

Hitman 3 (IO Interactive)

Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine)

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games)

Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Returnal (Housemarque)

EE Game of the Year at BAFTA Games Awards 2022 (The only award that can be voted for by players)

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Greg Lobanov)

Deathloop (Arkane Studios)

It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios)

Metroid Dread (Mercury Steam)

The Forgotten City (Modern Storyteller)

Unpacking (Witch Beam)

The BAFTA Game Awards 2022 ceremony will be held on Thursday, April 7 in London. Players can catch the livestream on BAFTA's Twitch channel.

