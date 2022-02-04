Serena Williams amazed by King Richard's 4 BAFTA nominations

Serena Williams recently took to Instagram to acknowledge the film King Richard earning four nominations at this year's BAFTA Awards, which will take place on 13 March. Williams expressed disbelief at the success of the biographical film and its reception in film circles.

"Wow! King Richard, 4 Nominations!" Williams wrote on Instagram.

A screen-cap of Serena Williams' story

Will Smith, who played the role of Richard Williams, was nominated for Best Leading Actor. The American won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Venus and Serena Williams' father. He also earned nominations for Best Actor at the Hartland Film Festival, National Board of Review Awards and the Women Critics Circle, and is among the favorites to be nominated for an Oscar later this year.

Aunjanue Ellis, who portrayed the 23-time Major winner's mother Oracene Price, earned a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the BAFTAs.

King Richard earned two more nominations. While Zach Baylin was recognized for his cinematography, the duo of Rich Delia and Avy Kaufman earned nominations for casting.

BAFTA, which is an acronym for British Academy of Film and Television Arts, honors the best local and international contributions to film in their annual awards show.

Serena Williams feels Will Smith's portrayal of her father was "just surreal"

Serena Williams, who helped finance King Richard, was a huge fan of Will Smith's acting in the biographical film. The 23-time Major winner hailed Smith's performance as her father as "just surreal" during an interview last year.

"No word describes it better than just surreal. Just to see these incredible actresses and everyone behind it just putting this all together about our dad's journey, but because of myself and my sister, it really is like, 'Wow, really, OK, are we really something?" Serena Williams said to Digital Spy last year.

Williams is currently on a break from the tour as she recovers from a leg injury. She has not featured since Wimbledon last year and her ranking has dropped to 244.

