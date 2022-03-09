'Dune 2': Florence Pugh casting rumors sends fans into frenzy

Dune 2 has been officially confirmed. Florence Pugh, the acclaimed actress in films like Little Women and Midsommer, with a few Oscar nominations up her sleeve, is reportedly being cast for the sequel.

Dune 2 is Legendary Entertainment and Warner Bros.’ follow-up of the acclaimed sci-fi Dune, starring Zendya and Timothée Chalamet.

Film Updates @FilmUpdates Florence Pugh is in talks to play Princess Irulan in Denis Villeneuve’s ‘DUNE: PART TWO’. Florence Pugh is in talks to play Princess Irulan in Denis Villeneuve’s ‘DUNE: PART TWO’. https://t.co/Kp6zgo5JlX

While nothing has been confirmed, Pugh is speculated to play Princess Irulan Corrino, the eldest daughter of Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV. Her character will be Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides' romantic interest.

All about 'Dune 2'

Film Updates @FilmUpdates Pugh would join Timothée Chalamet & Zendaya. Production on the film is expected to start this summer with the film set to bow on Oct. 20, 2023. Pugh would join Timothée Chalamet & Zendaya. Production on the film is expected to start this summer with the film set to bow on Oct. 20, 2023. https://t.co/BVB2fRjqzm

Dune 2 is slated for release on October 20, 2023. It looks like production for the sequel will begin this summer. The film reportedly brings back much of the ensemble from the first film, including Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, and Javier Bardem. Denis Villeneuve will also return as director for the second film.

Villeneuve has been applauded for adapting a book that was claimed to be almost un-adaptable and making a successful project out of it. His credit lies in splitting up the book into two parts for adaptation. The first part, Dune, has already been released.

In Dune 2, viewers can expect to see Paul's rise to power among the Fremen and his eventual rebellion against Padishah Emperor Shaddam IV. The Atreides family also expands, with Paul and Chani becoming romantically entwined and Lady Jessica giving birth to a daughter, Alia.

The first film grossed nearly $400 million globally and bag 10 Oscar nominations, including best picture and best-adapted screenplay. So there are high expectations from the second part of the movie.

Florence Pugh is emerging as one of the brightest and most successful stars in Hollywood. The Oscar-nominated actress has also been introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Black Widow, where she played Natasha Romanoff’s sister, Yelena. She will reprise the role in Marvel’s Hawkeye series, too, as the character has quickly won the hearts of MCU fans.

Pugh is currently involved in several projects. She is set to star in Christopher Nolan’s much anticipated Oppenheimer, alongside Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr. If she joins the cast of Dune, 2023 could be another big year for the actress.

