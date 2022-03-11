Why did Amy Schumer leave Margot Robbie's Barbie movie? Real reason revealed and it has to do with shoes

Amy Schumer recently shared the real reason that made her exit the upcoming Barbie movie. In December 2016, the actress was originally announced as the leading lady of Sony's live-action movie based on the iconic Mattel doll. However, four months later, in March 2017, Schumer confirmed that she would not be involved with the movie due to scheduling issues.

However, recently, while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter for a cover story about her upcoming Hulu series Life & Beth, the comedian revealed the real reason why she left the Barbie movie. She said that there were certain creative differences which caused her to back out of the project. She stated:

"They definitely didn't want to do it the way I wanted to do it, the only way I was interested in doing it,"

Pop Base @PopBase Amy Schumer, who was originally set to play Barbie in the upcoming live-action, says she left the role because ‘they didn’t want to do it’ the way she wanted to.



The character will now be played by Margot Robbie. Amy Schumer, who was originally set to play Barbie in the upcoming live-action, says she left the role because ‘they didn’t want to do it’ the way she wanted to.The character will now be played by Margot Robbie. https://t.co/uqOcsK8aUk

The Trainwreck actress also cited another reason, which involved shoes. Schumer recalled that the studio sent her a pair of Manolo Blahnik heels to congratulate her on the casting news. To this she reacted,

"The idea that that's just what every woman must want, right there, I should have gone, 'You've got the wrong gal.' "

Schumer's version of the Barbie movie was originally described as a story about Barbie being ousted from Barbieland for not being perfect enough, which landed her in a real-world adventure. However, this version was cast aside, leading Schumer to leave the movie.

Who is Amy Schumer and what happened to the Barbie live action she exited?

E! News @enews Amy Schumer is no longer a Barbie girl in a Barbie world. Here's why she can no longer do the live-action movie: eonli.ne/2niDo0t Amy Schumer is no longer a Barbie girl in a Barbie world. Here's why she can no longer do the live-action movie: eonli.ne/2niDo0t https://t.co/FbarLbnQzt

Amy Schumer is an American stand-up comedian and actress who ventured into comedy in the early 2000s. She was the creator, co-producer, co-writer, and star of the Comedy Central sketch comedy series Inside Amy Schumer, for which she was nominated for five Primetime Emmy Awards.

Schumer is also a famous actress who wrote her debuting film Trainwreck (2015), for which she received nominations for the Writers Guild of America Award for Best Original Screenplay and the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical.

Schumer, alongside her husband Chris Fischer, also starred in an 8-episode cooking show called Amy Schumer Learns to Cook, for Food Network. She appeared in the 2021 film The Humans, and is expected to appear next in the documentary series Expecting Amy, which she will also executive produce.

After Amy Schumer took her leave, it was reported that Anne Hathaway was cast in the role. Currently, the film is being directed by the Oscar-nominated Lady Bird filmmaker Greta Gerwig and has cast Margot Robbie in the lead role. The movie also stars Ryan Gosling as Ken, Kate McKinnon, Simu Liu and America Ferrera.

Currently, Schumer is working on a new project that she directs, writes, and stars in called, Life & Beth, premiering on March 18, 2022. The comedian and actress will also co-host the Oscars on March 27, 2022.

Edited by Gunjan