Was Andrew Garfield nominated for an Oscar before? Internet celebrates after Best Actor nod for Tick Tick Boom 

In this year's Academy Awards nomination list, Andrew Garfield has been announced as a nominee for his splendid performance in the lead role as Jonathan Larson in the musical drama Tick and Tick...Boom!

The internet has erupted with joy over the news, and it is evident that loads of fans were rooting for Garfield to get a nomination in the Best Lead Actor category for the Oscars, 2022.

Who is Andrew Garfield?

Andrew Garfield is a British-American actor, best known for playing the role of Spider-Man in the superhero film The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) and its 2014 sequel. However, apart from those, Garfield has proved to be a talented actor with a host of other roles too.

He first came to recognition in 2010 with his supporting roles in the drama The Social Network. He received BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations and the science-fiction romance Never Let Me Go, for which he won a British Independent Film Award.

He has also starred in Mel Gibson's war film Hacksaw Ridge. He portrayed Desmond Doss, a role that earned him nominations for an Academy Award, BAFTA, Golden Globe, and Martin Scorsese's religious epic Silence. In 2021, Garfield portrayed Jonathan Larson in the musical Tick, Tick... Boom! and reprised his role as Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Is this Garfield's first Oscar nomination?

Andrew Garfield has been nominated for an Oscar before too. In 2016, he bagged a nomination for Hacksaw Ridge for his fantastic performance of Desmond Doss in the war film. With Tick, Tick…Boom!, Garfield now has two Academy Awards nominations credited to his name. Garfield has played the role of Jonathan Larson, the film’s protagonist, in Tick, Tick…Boom!.

With two films out this year, Garfield has again caught the spotlight. Apart from Tick, Tick...Boom!, the actor has also featured on the silver screen as Spider-Man is the latest movie in the Spider-Man franchise.

Samurai Sword @EricNturibi @EW Nothing against Will Smith but Denzel is probably the best of this year's #OscarNoms . Chances are Andrew vs. Benedict will cancel each other out considering the same people voting for Andrew are supportive of Benedict. #Oscars @EW Nothing against Will Smith but Denzel is probably the best of this year's #OscarNoms. Chances are Andrew vs. Benedict will cancel each other out considering the same people voting for Andrew are supportive of Benedict. #Oscars

However, fans do not want him to get an Oscar nomination for his role in Spider-Man. They were rooting for him to bag a nomination for the musical drama where he played the lead role of Jonathan Larson, the acclaimed musician.

It remains to be seen whether Garfield will win the award in this year's Oscars.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar