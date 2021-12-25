Why Andrew Garfield is (still) the best Spider-Man

By this time, most Spider-Man fans have already seen No Way Home. It was incredibly refreshing to see the previous Spider-Men swinging into action and sharing the screen together. The latest MCU solo Spidey film received acclaim from critics as they praised the cast, visuals, satisfying ending and the fan service that was imbued upon the runtime.

The film’s release has sparked more debate over which actor played the Marvel superhero the best. Fans have had the argument for many years, and while it remains subjective, the Spider-Man comics show which actor best represents the comic-book character.

With that being said, it seems that Andrew Garfield comes closest to nailing the hero, and here is the reason behind it all.

4 reasons why Andrew Garfield is the best Spider-Man

4) Garfield has the best comedic timing

Garfield's Spider-Man in 'The Amazing Spider-Man' (Image via Sony)

While Tom Holland makes plenty of quips in his version of the web-head, Garfield began the witty banter, and he did it with unabashed charm. Toby Maguire cracked a few jokes, but it felt forced and bizarre.

Garfield’s timing is a lot fresher, and he is able to come across as a wise-cracking jokester that Spider-Man is, instead of a cringy hero with moderate banter. Holland fumbles with this ball, too, as he is often seen as annoying and childish compared to the other iterations and plays second fiddle to Iron Man or another Avenger with more experience than him.

3) Garfield’s Spidey swings are the best

Spider-Man fighting Electro (Image via Sony)

One thing that has been a main highlight of The Amazing Spider-Man series is the fact that the swings were a major improvement over Tobey Maguire’s. While Maguire’s swinging looked rubbery and Holland’s swings are barely highlighted in his films, Garfield uses them to the best of Spider-Man's abilities.

Garfield’s Spidey swings in his movies have been shown in a POV style, where the audience can see what Spider-Man sees and it’s magnificent. Not to mention, the CGI is rendered much better than previous Spider-Man films.

2) He uses his intelligence to defeat his enemies

Garfield's Spider suiting up for the next battle (Image via Sony)

While Holland and Maguire are not stupid by any means, it’s Garfield that has used his intelligence to take down villains more often. He had Gwen Stacy make a lizard serum cure before Dr. Connors turned all of New York into lizards in The Amazing Spider-Man. He even created an overcurrent to vanquish Electro in the sequel.

Maguire’s Spidey got lucky with his villains when the Green Goblin impaled himself with his own glider, and Dock Ock drowned his own machine after Spidey had no idea how to stop it from destroying the city. In Holland’s case, he was actually outsmarted by Mysterio, who ended up revealing his identity to the world.

With that being said, when it comes to brains, Garfield’s hero reigns supreme.

1) He is the most confident and charismatic

Garfield in 'The Amazing Spider-Man' (Image via Sony)

It goes without saying that Garfield is the most confident and charismatic of the three Spider-Man actors. He managed to exude a sense of comfort in his character that the other two could not pull off. It can be hard to stay cool, calm, and collected in a situation like when he is trying to talk down Electro in Times Square.

To remedy the scene's intensity, Garfield is there to make light of a situation through a snappy joke or by using his stoicism. Either way, Garfield has a way to carry himself that seems genuine and confident

Note: The article solely reflects the views of the writer.

