What is Endometriosis? Amy Schumer shares bathing suit picture after liposuction surgery

American stand-up comedian Amy Schumer has opened up about feeling good after her liposuction and endometriosis surgeries.

On January 18, the 40-year-old took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of beach pictures where she can be seen posing in a one piece bathing suit.

Along with the picture, Amy Schumer revealed that she had gotten her strength back post her surgeries. The I Feel Pretty actress further stated that she never thought she would take such a step and thanked her doctors for performing a successful procedure.

Aside from the post, the stand-up comedian also took to her Instagram stories to share that she now weighs just 170 pounds after all the procedures.

What is endometriosis which Amy Schumer struggled with?

As per Mayo Clinic, endometriosis occurs when tissue that is normally found within the uterus (the endometrium) grows outside the uterus. Endometriosis typically affects the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and the pelvic lining. Very rarely, endometrial-like tissue may be found outside the area surrounding the pelvic organs.

Pain associated with endometriosis may be severe, especially during menstrual periods. Women may experience fertility problems as well.

Some of the signs and symptoms of endometriosis include:

Severe pelvic pain and cramping before and during periods. Painful s*x Pain while excreting or urinating Heavy blood flow during or between periods Infertility Several other symptoms like constipation, bloating or nausea, fatigue, diarrhea, etc.

Amy Schumer has been pretty open about her health struggles

In September 2021, Schumer shared how, because of endometriosis, her uterus and appendix were removed after undergoing intense surgeries.

She shared the news of her procedures with an Instagram post where Schumer posed for a mirror selfie dressed in a hospital gown.

Although she didn't elaborate on her liposuction in her most recent post, Schumer has never been shy about supporting others' choice to undergo fat-removal surgery, though she has criticized the beauty industry for normalizing such procedures.

While speaking to media outlet Cosmopolitan in 2014, Amy Schumer said undergoing procedures in the name of beauty is not great for people.

"I think the industry surrounding it and the drive to do it and how it seems like usually it's never enough — I think that's bad.”

On December 27, 2021, Schumer chose to dissolve her face fillers after she was not satisfied with the results. A picture of her post-procedure was shared by her cosmetic surgeon Jodi LoGerfo on her Instagram handle.

Speaking about her struggles with endometriosis, Schumer previously shared that the birth of her second son, Gene, whom she shares with Chris Fischer, was "very scary" for her.

During an episode of the Informed Pregnancy Podcast, Amy Schumer revealed that she was puking during the first hour of her C-section. She also said that her surgery took three hours to complete because of her diagnosis.

