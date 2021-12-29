Trisha Paytas seemingly prepares to welcome their first child with Moses Hacmon, and the internet is concerned

Trisha Paytas has hinted on their Instagram stories that they are trying to have a child with Moses Hacmon. The couple recently married after dealing with an array of controversies. Fans are now concerned by the possibility of the two having a child.

On their Instagram stories, Paytas shared a picture of themselves in a hospital gown. The following story included a picture of a sticker that read “#WeCreateFamilies.”

As their Instagram stories received immense traction, followers took to Twitter, expressing their concern for the possible child. However, Trisha Paytas maintained the utmost composure, and one of their tweets while responding to backlash read:

“Sunshine and rainbows.”

Internet reacts to Trisha Paytas and Moses Hacmon possibly becoming parents

From the social media posts shared, it seems like the couple was at the hospital getting fertility treatments.

A few reactions to Paytas’ latest pregnancy hints include:

The internet reacts to Trisha Paytas and Moses Hacmon possibly becoming parents 1/3 (Image via defnoodles/Instagram)

The internet reacts to Trisha Paytas and Moses Hacmon possibly becoming parents 2/3 (Image via defnoodles/Instagram)

The internet reacts to Trisha Paytas and Moses Hacmon possibly becoming parents 3/3 (Image via defnoodles/Instagram)

Why Paytas cannot have children

In January 2016, Trisha Paytas had uploaded a video titled “WHY I CAN’T HAVE CHILDREN | STORYTIME.” The content creator shared that they suffered immensely after working in the adult entertainment industry.

Paytas revealed that they had contracted chlamydia. Though they got treated for it, they ended up getting it again. When they went to get treated the second time, the doctor found that they had pelvic inflammatory disease.

They said in the same video:

"Basically, in a nutshell, it means you just can't really have kids. I still have my uterus, but my periods are just not really regular. I sometimes don't have [a] period at all for a long period, and sometimes I have them every other week."

Trisha Paytas also shared that they had damaged ovaries with cysts, making pregnancy nearly impossible. They added:

"With my PID, the chances of ever having children are basically zero. I'll just tell you guys now. I know that it's not in the cards for me."

Also Read Article Continues below

Though Trisha Paytas has only hinted at pregnancy, they, along with Moses Hacmon, have not officially announced that they are expecting a child.

Edited by Ravi Iyer