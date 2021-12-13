'This won’t last': Internet reacts to Trisha Paytas and Moses Hacmon's viral wedding photo

American YouTuber Trisha Paytas and boyfriend Moses Hacmon have allegedly married each other. The news came into the limelight after the two were photographed holding each other's hands at an altar.

Although none of the two have confirmed the news of their union, the rumor is getting momentum since, in one of Paytas' YouTube videos, they mentioned that they have chosen to wear a long black dress along with sparkly sneakers at their wedding.

However, the internet is not very happy about their rumored marriage, with many even commenting that Trisha Paytas and Moses Hacmon's marriage won't last.

Netizens react to the alleged marriage of Trisha Paytas and Moses Hacmon

Instagrammers had a lot to say when comedian Def Noodles posted a picture of the two on his page.

✨sailor uranus✨ @sailorpriime the only pictures of trisha paytas’ wedding that I’ve seen so far literally looks like a bad prom and I need to see the rest the only pictures of trisha paytas’ wedding that I’ve seen so far literally looks like a bad prom and I need to see the rest

Azrael Auditore 🇵🇷 @Heehaw_JWF Happy Trisha Paytas wedding day where she will either be left at the alter or she will marry a rapist man, Moshe, who doesn’t love her and wants whatever money she has left! 🥳 Happy Trisha Paytas wedding day where she will either be left at the alter or she will marry a rapist man, Moshe, who doesn’t love her and wants whatever money she has left! 🥳

Candace Dikfiteen-Yamout @Samanth70660024 @trishapaytas Can't wait for when Moses gives up on his 3rd wedding lmao! You should give the internet, Third Wife Tricia. @trishapaytas Can't wait for when Moses gives up on his 3rd wedding lmao! You should give the internet, Third Wife Tricia.

Comments on def noodles' post regarding Trisha Paytas and Moses Hacmon (Image via defnoodles/Instagram)

The ups and downs of Trisha Paytas and Moses Hacmon

Trisha Paytas first heard of Moses Hacmon in 2020 when they joined the H3 Podcast by YouTubers Hila and Ethan Klein. The Klein couple decided to find a boyfriend for Paytas by hosting a "Bachelorette" themed show.

Paytas chose a number of videos from the registered entries, with one of them being that of Moses Hacmon, Hila Klein's brother.

Paytas agreed to the terms set by Klein - that Paytas would prefer not to communicate with any of the contestants in private, but if they wanted to, they were required to disclose it.

In March 2020, due to the coronavirus, the podcast contest was put on hold but Paytas started hanging out with Hacmon behind Klein's backs. The YouTuber started posting photos with Hacmon on her social media handle.

Paytas continued seeing Hacmon despite Klein's disapproval. The duo discussed the matter on their YouTube podcast stating they had no idea what was happening with Paytas and Hacmon.

As per their videos, Paytas became serious about Hacmon as they started taking extra steps in their relationship. The vlogger posted a video "teaching" their followers about the Hebrew alphabet, a move many suspected of showing everyone their devotion to Hacmon.

Paytas continued uploading several vlogs and videos with Hacmon despite accusing the latter of cheating and the Klein's of ruining their relationship.

Things solidified between Trisha Paytas and Moses Hacmon when the two got engaged on Christmas 2020, and also bought a property together.

In the video, the duo could be seen dressed as Disney's Aladdin and Jasmine.

Paytas and the Kleins have dissolved their relationship with each other after the the duo got into a heated argument with Paytas on their YouTube show. Hacmon openly sided with his fiance-turned-wife, which further soured the relationship with the Kleins.

