When did Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian start dating? Relationship explored as duo get engaged

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have reportedly gotten engaged just a few months after dating. According to TMZ, the Blink-182 drummer got down on one knee to propose to the reality star in a beachside hotel in Montecito on Sunday, October 17.

The Poosh founder was photographed jumping into her partner’s arms after he popped the question and proposed to her with a ring. The drummer also made a grand floral arrangement on the beach to mark the engagement.

PrettyLittleThing @OfficialPLT Say it ain’t so!! 😭 @travisbarker has just proposed to @kourtneykardash & we are not ok! 😭 Congrats to the ultimate power couple❤️ 💍 Say it ain’t so!! 😭 @travisbarker has just proposed to @kourtneykardash & we are not ok! 😭 Congrats to the ultimate power couple❤️ 💍 https://t.co/cSthPVqxDe

The couple was surrounded by close friends as a private photographer captured their special moment. However, they are yet to officially announce the news.

Kourtney Kardashian officially confirmed her relationship with Travis Barker earlier this year and is possibly ready to walk down the aisle with the musician.

A look into Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian started dating earlier this year (Image via Getty Images)

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker sparked dating rumors for the first time in 2019 when they were spotted enjoying dinner together with their respective kids. However, the latter told People at the time that the duo were "just friends":

"Kourtney’s like a dear friend. That’s it... I mean, I love her to death. I love her family to death. But yeah, just friends."

Sources close to the pair also told E! News that they had a casual family dinner:

"They've been friends for years. They've lived in the same neighborhood for a long time and they see each other at church and with their kids."

Two years later, romance rumors resurfaced online after Kourtney gifted Travis’ daughter Alabama a bag from Prada for Christmas. In January 2021, the pair reportedly posted Instagram stories from Kris Jenner’s Palm Springs residence.

An insider also confirmed to People that the duo has started dating and are enjoying some quiet time in Palm Springs:

"They're in Palm Springs together. They've been dating for about a month or two. They've been friends for a long time but it's turned romantic. Travis has liked her for a while."

Following a series of flirty exchanges on social media, the couple was spotted enjoying a date at a Japanese restaurant in Los Angeles in February 2021. That same month, Kourtney Kardashian made the relationship Instagram official by posting a picture of the pair holding hands.

The couple continued to post loved-up pictures on Instagram and were often photographed packing on the PDA in several locations.

In March 2021, the duo was seen on a double date with Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox. The pair shared a cozy time in the VIP section as the quartet enjoyed a UFC match in Las Vegas.

The following month, Travis Barker tattooed Kourtney Kardashian's name on his chest to mark their relationship. The latter also shared a close-up capture of the tattoo on her Instagram.

In May 2021, the pair enjoyed a trip to Disneyland and shared pictures of their vacation on Instagram. Over the next few months, the KUWTK alum also grew closer to Travis' children. The latter's elder daughter also posted a video of the pair lovingly playing the piano together.

In July 2021, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attended another UFC match in Las Vegas and appeared more comfortable while sharing close moments in front of the camera. Last month, the couple was also seen enjoying a Halloween event at Knott’s Scary Farm in California.

Also Read

Earlier this month, Travis Barker appeared to perform on Saturday Night Live and Kourtney Kardashian was present in the audience to support her partner. She also shared several snaps of the couple enjoying their time on SNL backstage.

The pair have now stunned fans with their surprise engagement. It remains to be seen when the couple will officially announce the big news and get ready to share their nuptials.

Edited by Ravi Iyer