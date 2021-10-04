Who is Grant Hughes? All about Sophia Bush's fiance as duo makes their debut as an engaged couple

Actress Sophia Bush was spotted with fiancé Grant Hughes on October 2 at the 2021 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic held at the Will Rogers State Historic Park in Pacific Palisades, California.

This was the couple’s first public appearance following their engagement. Sophia was seen in a black silk dress with yellow accessories by Salvatore Ferragamo, and Grant wore a yellow suit along with round sunglasses and brown suede loafers.

The event was attended by other celebrities, including Jamie Chung, Sofia Pernas, Lukas Gage, and more.

Who is Sophia Bush’s fiancé?

Sophia Bush’s fiancé Grant Hughes has always documented his trips to different places on social media along with family trips.

He has a master's degree in education, business, and environmental psychology, according to LinkedIn. Hughes is the leader of the Venice Book Club in Venice Beach, California, as stated in his Instagram bio.

Hughes is the co-founder of FocusMotion Health and is also its chief strategy officer.

He took part in several races in 2017 and the L.A. Marathon in 2018. Grant Hughes collaborated with the Wayfarer Foundation and offered clothes, foot washing, medical services, and more for free to residents of Skid Row in Los Angeles for their annual Carnival of Love in 2019.

Hughes has also supported medical professionals who were busy saving lives during the Covid-19 pandemic and workers who helped during the crisis.

Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes relationship timeline

Sophia Bush and Grant Hughes were first seen together in Malibu in May 2020. The One Tree Hill actress has never revealed much about her personal life and has always kept it private.

It is unknown how they met each other, but she revealed through Instagram on August 2021 that they are engaged and that Hughes proposed to her in Italy. He became a popular face from here onwards.

Sophia Bush was previously married to Chad Michael Murray in 2004, and they separated the following year. The pair’s divorce was finalized in 2006.

She dated Jon Foster from 2006 to 2007 and James Lafferty from 2008 to 2009. Sophia dated Austin Nichols in 2010, and their relationship ended in 2012. Bush started dating Dan Fredinburg in 2013. Fredinburg passed away in 2015.

Bush was in a relationship with Jesse Lee Soffer from 2014 to 2016 before she met Grant Hughes.

