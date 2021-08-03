"You should've been canceled a long time ago": Trisha Paytas upsets fans on TikTok after claiming she can't be canceled

Trisha Paytas recently took to TikTok to brag to her fans that she was never going to be canceled through statements that upset many.

33-year-old Trisha Paytas is an American YouTuber and internet personality. She rose to fame in the early 2000s, and is considered a YouTube veteran. However, Trisha has often been amidst multiple controversies over the years, causing many to dislike her.

Trisha Paytas claims she is "uncancelable"

On Monday morning, Trisha Paytas posted a 10-second video to TikTok where she told fans that she was "still here" despite people recently trying to "cancel" her multiple times.

Trisha Paytas says she can't be canceled (Image via TikTok)

With erratic energy, she told her fans that she wasn't a "subscription to Teen Vogue" that could be canceled at any time.

"You know being canceled isn't real, right? I'm not your subscription to Teen Vogue [after] you just turned 20. I'm still here!"

Fans of hers took this the wrong way, as people began to call her out for trying to cancel other influencers such as David Dobrik, Jeffree Star, and Shane Dawson.

Trisha Paytas gets called out by fans 1/3 (Image via TikTok)

Trisha Paytas gets called out by fans 2/3 (Image via TikTok)

Trisha Paytas gets called out by fans 3/3 (Image via TikTok)

Canceling Trisha Paytas

From her cultural appropriation, alleged abuse towards her fiance, Moses, and her unfair judgment when it comes to her "beef" with H3H3's Ethan Klein, thousands of Trisha's former fans have tried to correct her behavior throughout the years.

Though many of her fans eventually learned to accept her faults from the Frenemies drama, people were not happy to hear her dive deep into cultural appropriation.

Since announcing her marriage to Ethan's brother-in-law, Moses Hacmon, Trisha has been fully trying to immerse herself in Jewish culture, sometimes going over the line. Before Frenemies had ended, even Ethan tried to warn her of her mistakes.

However, Trisha didn't listen. She continued to participate in all forms of Jewish cultural appropriation, eventually upsetting many.

To add, her "band", SadBoy2005, has made thousands of people angry as she had been copying the popular band My Chemical Romance, which she claims is an homage, or tribute.

Trisha Paytas has been on the internet for over a decade, but she has yet to be canceled by her loyal fans who have remained over the years.

