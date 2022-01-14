"I am lost without my kid": Sinead O'Connor's tweets spark concern as she's hospitalized just days after son Shane's death

Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O'Connor was hospitalized just days after her 17-year-old son Shane took his own life. The musician left her followers concerned after sharing a series of distressing tweets about “following” her son:
“I’ve decided to follow my son. There is no point living without him. Everything I touch, I ruin. I only stayed for him. And now he’s gone… I don’t deserve to live and everyone who knows me will be better off without me. I am sorry for all the harm I caused.”
The artist further blamed herself for her son’s death before deactivating her Twitter account:
“This is no ones fault but mine. Shane’s death is no ones fault but mine. Mine is no ones fault but mine. I don’t want to be in a world without my Shane and without my other kids. I don’t deserve to live. That’s my fault. No one else’s.”
However, she returned to Twitter to assure fans that she was with the police and was taken to the medics for professional help. She also apologized for upsetting everyone and said she was “lost” and hated herself without her son.
Sinead O'Connor's teenage son was found dead on January 7, 2022, near the Bray Area of Wicklow. The singer later revealed that Shane passed away after hanging himself.
Twitter expresses concern for Sinead O'Connor after son’s death
On January 8, 2022, Sinead O'Connor took to Twitter to share that her son Shane ended his life days after he was reported missing. The teenager was on suicide watch at Tallaght Hospital, Dublin, prior to his demise.
Following Shane’s death, the Nobody Compares 2 U singer called out Tusla (Child and Family Agency) and claimed that her son was discharged from Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services just a month before his suicide despite his attempts to detail his funeral plans:
“Please don't imagine I am less than keenly aware I failed my child, alongside Tusla and the HSE and the Irish State. We all failed him. Welcome to Ireland. Suicide will not bring you peace. It is a lie.”
However, the musician deleted her tweets and apologized for blaming state authorities. Meanwhile, she held herself responsible for her son’s death and dropped a series of harrowing tweets about following Shane. O'Connor was later found by police and taken to hospital.
Fans share words of compassion and sympathy for Sinead O'Connor
Following the heartbreaking ordeal, several fans took to Twitter to express their concern for O'Connor and her tragic experience.
As netizens continued to pour in their concerns online, Sinead O'Connor assured fans that she was safe. She said that the hospital will help her for the moment but mentioned that she will find her son in the future.
The singer also shares 34-year-old son Jake Reynolds with music producer John Reynolds, 25-year-old daughter Roisin with John Waters and 15-year-old son Yeshua Francis Neil Bonadio with Frank Bonadio.