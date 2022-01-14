"I am lost without my kid": Sinead O'Connor's tweets spark concern as she's hospitalized just days after son Shane's death

Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O'Connor was hospitalized just days after her 17-year-old son Shane took his own life. The musician left her followers concerned after sharing a series of distressing tweets about “following” her son:

“I’ve decided to follow my son. There is no point living without him. Everything I touch, I ruin. I only stayed for him. And now he’s gone… I don’t deserve to live and everyone who knows me will be better off without me. I am sorry for all the harm I caused.”

Sinead The 1 And Only @OhSineady This is for my Shaney. The light of my life. The lamp of my soul. My blue-eye baby. You will always be my light. We will always be together. No boundary can separate us. youtu.be/SU6NJE-q4E4 This is for my Shaney. The light of my life. The lamp of my soul. My blue-eye baby. You will always be my light. We will always be together. No boundary can separate us. youtu.be/SU6NJE-q4E4

The artist further blamed herself for her son’s death before deactivating her Twitter account:

“This is no ones fault but mine. Shane’s death is no ones fault but mine. Mine is no ones fault but mine. I don’t want to be in a world without my Shane and without my other kids. I don’t deserve to live. That’s my fault. No one else’s.”

However, she returned to Twitter to assure fans that she was with the police and was taken to the medics for professional help. She also apologized for upsetting everyone and said she was “lost” and hated herself without her son.

Sinead O'Connor's teenage son was found dead on January 7, 2022, near the Bray Area of Wicklow. The singer later revealed that Shane passed away after hanging himself.

Twitter expresses concern for Sinead O'Connor after son’s death

On January 8, 2022, Sinead O'Connor took to Twitter to share that her son Shane ended his life days after he was reported missing. The teenager was on suicide watch at Tallaght Hospital, Dublin, prior to his demise.

Following Shane’s death, the Nobody Compares 2 U singer called out Tusla (Child and Family Agency) and claimed that her son was discharged from Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services just a month before his suicide despite his attempts to detail his funeral plans:

“Please don't imagine I am less than keenly aware I failed my child, alongside Tusla and the HSE and the Irish State. We all failed him. Welcome to Ireland. Suicide will not bring you peace. It is a lie.”

However, the musician deleted her tweets and apologized for blaming state authorities. Meanwhile, she held herself responsible for her son’s death and dropped a series of harrowing tweets about following Shane. O'Connor was later found by police and taken to hospital.

Sinead The 1 And Only @OhSineady The issue is.. we are a third world country. We have 12 beds in special care for suicidal teenagers. And no resources to save those who can’t manage life. 128 icu beds in the whole

Country. Tusla did their best. We all did: and I am deeply sorry to have blamed anyone. The issue is.. we are a third world country. We have 12 beds in special care for suicidal teenagers. And no resources to save those who can’t manage life. 128 icu beds in the wholeCountry. Tusla did their best. We all did: and I am deeply sorry to have blamed anyone.

Fans share words of compassion and sympathy for Sinead O'Connor

Following the heartbreaking ordeal, several fans took to Twitter to express their concern for O'Connor and her tragic experience.

GoodGriefGirl™️ @AlexDanzig My heart is broken for Sinead O'Connor on her tragic loss. #mentalhealth My heart is broken for Sinead O'Connor on her tragic loss. #mentalhealth https://t.co/YzHX8SeRMv

Brónagh 😷💚💙 @BeebsyMcA I cannot bear Sinéad O'Connor blaming herself for her awful loss and feeling the need to apologise for lashing out in the middle of the most intense grief imaginable. I wish we could all put our arms around her. I cannot bear Sinéad O'Connor blaming herself for her awful loss and feeling the need to apologise for lashing out in the middle of the most intense grief imaginable. I wish we could all put our arms around her.

cára 🧸 @hunionring ireland has failed sinead o’connor far too many times ireland has failed sinead o’connor far too many times

them fatale @clondalkhun Sinéad O'Connor's very public grieving is an act of defiance and a refusal to let Tusla get away with what they did to her son, she's not letting anyone forget, and if it makes you uncomfortable that's because it should. Sinéad O'Connor's very public grieving is an act of defiance and a refusal to let Tusla get away with what they did to her son, she's not letting anyone forget, and if it makes you uncomfortable that's because it should.

Amanda Lynch @alwaysgivingout please anyone if you’re having those thoughts call someone, please don’t make a permanent decision to a temporary situation. There is always someone who can help you Thinking of Sinead O’Connor and her family on the tragic suicide of her 17 year old son Shaneplease anyone if you’re having those thoughts call someone, please don’t make a permanent decision to a temporary situation. There is always someone who can help you #mentalhealth Thinking of Sinead O’Connor and her family on the tragic suicide of her 17 year old son Shane 💔 please anyone if you’re having those thoughts call someone, please don’t make a permanent decision to a temporary situation. There is always someone who can help you #mentalhealth https://t.co/ShptkaD0pJ

Ruth Coppinger @RuthCoppingerSP Sinead The 1 And Only @OhSineady My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace: My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace: How incredibly sad & horrific for Sinead O'Connor and Donal Lunny to experience the loss of their son this way. Also very strong to not hide the cause of death. The mental health crisis is real & disgracefully neglected: massive investment & resources needed by the state. RIP twitter.com/OhSineady/stat… How incredibly sad & horrific for Sinead O'Connor and Donal Lunny to experience the loss of their son this way. Also very strong to not hide the cause of death. The mental health crisis is real & disgracefully neglected: massive investment & resources needed by the state. RIP twitter.com/OhSineady/stat…

Aimsel Ponti @Aimsel Sitting at a desk in Maine seeing one of my favorite artists say publicly they want to end their life is a profoundly helpless feeling. Please hold Sinead O'Connor close to your heart right now. And while we're at it, check on your friends. They need you. Sitting at a desk in Maine seeing one of my favorite artists say publicly they want to end their life is a profoundly helpless feeling. Please hold Sinead O'Connor close to your heart right now. And while we're at it, check on your friends. They need you.

Peadar Tóibín @Toibin1 We extend our deepest sympathies to Sinead O'Connor on the tragic passing of her son Shane, may he Rest in Peace



It is beyond time that we as country had a conversation about the children who are dying while in the care of the State



I raised this in Dáil just before Christmas. We extend our deepest sympathies to Sinead O'Connor on the tragic passing of her son Shane, may he Rest in PeaceIt is beyond time that we as country had a conversation about the children who are dying while in the care of the StateI raised this in Dáil just before Christmas. https://t.co/HPuVzgxz5j

fr Paddy @frpaddybyrne 🏼 🏼 🏼 Night prayer tonight for Sinéad O'Connor and all her family. Night prayer tonight for Sinéad O'Connor and all her family. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼

As netizens continued to pour in their concerns online, Sinead O'Connor assured fans that she was safe. She said that the hospital will help her for the moment but mentioned that she will find her son in the future.

Sinead The 1 And Only @OhSineady I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have said that. I am with cops now on way to hospital. I’m sorry I upset everyone. I am lost without my kid and I hate myself. Hospital will help a while. But I’m going to find Shane. This is just a delay I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have said that. I am with cops now on way to hospital. I’m sorry I upset everyone. I am lost without my kid and I hate myself. Hospital will help a while. But I’m going to find Shane. This is just a delay

The singer also shares 34-year-old son Jake Reynolds with music producer John Reynolds, 25-year-old daughter Roisin with John Waters and 15-year-old son Yeshua Francis Neil Bonadio with Frank Bonadio.

