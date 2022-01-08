What happened to Sinead O'Connor's son, Shane? Singer shares emotional tribute as 17-year-old found dead after being reported missing

Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O'Connor recently shared a heartbreaking post announcing that her 17-year-old son Shane O'Connor has passed away days after he was reported missing. The musician wrote:

“My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby, I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

Following the announcement, Garda also issued an official statement about the tragic incident to end their search investigation:

“Following the recovery of a body in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday, 7th January 2022, a Missing Person Appeal in respect of Shane O’Connor, 17 years, has been stood down.”

Sinead The 1 And Only @OhSineady This is for my Shaney. The light of my life. The lamp of my soul. My blue-eye baby. You will always be my light. We will always be together. No boundary can separate us. youtu.be/SU6NJE-q4E4 This is for my Shaney. The light of my life. The lamp of my soul. My blue-eye baby. You will always be my light. We will always be together. No boundary can separate us. youtu.be/SU6NJE-q4E4

Shane reportedly went missing on Thursday, January 6, 2022, from Tallaght Hospital in Dublin, where he was kept on suicide watch. The singer previously threatened to file a lawsuit against the hospital in relation to Shane’s disappearance.

After announcing the news of her son’s demise, Sinead O'Connor also tweeted a link to Bob Marley’s song Ride Natty Ride, dedicating the emotional lyrics to her child. The devastated musician called Shane her “light,” the “lamp” of her soul and her “blue-eye baby.”

How many children does Sinead O'Connor have?

Sinead O'Connor is a proud mother to four children (Image via David Corio/Getty Images)

Sinead O'Connor has been married four times and is a proud mother to four children. She shares her eldest son, 34-year-old Jake Reynolds, with music producer John Reynolds. The pair tied the knot in 1987 and welcomed their child in 1988. However, they parted ways in 1991.

The Nobody Compares 2 U hitmaker welcomed her second child, 25-year-daughter Roisin, with journalist John Waters in 1997. The pair separated after their daughter's birth and had a harsh custody battle over the child. Waters won custody of Roisin and was asked to live with his daughter in Dublin.

Sinead O'Connor welcomed her third child, 17-year-old Shane, with Irish folk musician Dónal Lunny. The couple called it quits shortly after their son’s birth. Unfortunately, Shane passed away on January 7, 2022, after he went missing the previous day.

His passing has left the Feel So Different singer completely devastated. Shane was recently seen with the musician after he accompanied his mother for her COVID-19 vaccination. In his missing persons report, Shane was described as “5 ft 6 inches, with short brown hair and blue eyes.”

Sinead The 1 And Only @OhSineady Shane, your life is precious. God didn’t chisel that beautiful smile on your beautiful face for nothing. My world would collapse without you. You are my heart. Please don’t stop it from beating. Please don’t harm yourself. Go to the Gardai and let’s get you to hospital. Shane, your life is precious. God didn’t chisel that beautiful smile on your beautiful face for nothing. My world would collapse without you. You are my heart. Please don’t stop it from beating. Please don’t harm yourself. Go to the Gardai and let’s get you to hospital.

Sinead O'Connor also shares 15-year-old son Yeshua Francis Neil Bonadio with American businessman Frank Bonadio. The exes welcomed their son in 2016, but went their separate ways in 2017, nearly a year after his birth. Yeshua is the singer’s youngest child.

The Universal Mother creator shares a close bond with all her children and is often seen with them at different events and occasions. She also became a grandmother in 2015 as her eldest son Jake welcomed a child with his girlfriend.

