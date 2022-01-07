Nicolas Cage's wives: Actor's marriages explored as he's set to welcome first child with 27-year-old Riko Shibata

Nicolas Cage and his wife Riko Shibata reportedly expect their first child together. The actor’s representative told People that the “parents-to-be are elated” to begin their new journey.

The Adaptation star also has two children, 31-year-old Weston and 16-year-old Kal-El, from his past relationships.

In an intimate ceremony at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, Shibata and Cage tied the knot on February 16, 2021. The 27-year-old is 30 years the actor’s junior and his fifth wife.

Nicolas Cage was previously married to Patricia Arquette (1995-2001), Lisa Marie Presley (2002-2004), Alice Kim (2004-2016), and Erica Koike (2019).

A look into Nicolas Cage's relationships and family

Nicolas Cage has been married five times in his life (Image via Luca Teuchmann/Getty Images)

Nicolas Cage, Nicholas Kim Coppolla, was born to August Coppolla and Joy Vogelsang on January 7, 1964, in Long Beach, California. He grew up with his brothers, radio host Marc Coppolla and director Chris Coppolla.

His paternal grandparents were actress Italia Pennino and American composer Carmine Coppola. Nicolas Cage is the nephew of director Francis Ford Coppola and actress Talia Shire.

Meanwhile, directors Roman Coppola and Sofia Coppola, producer Gian-Carlo Coppola, and actors Robert Carmine and Jason Schwartzman are his cousins.

The Leaving Las Vegas star began dating actress Christina Fulton in 1988. The duo welcomed son Weston Coppola Cage on December 26, 1990. However, they decided to call it quits and went their separate ways.

Nicolas Cage married his first wife, Oscar Award-winning actress Patricia Arquette, in 1995. The latter recalled in 2018 that the pair had their first encounter when she was 19-years-old. The duo dated for some time in late 1980s and went their separate ways only to reunite a few years later.

The pair made the news for their infamous 10-minute wedding ceremony in Carmel, California. The couple stayed together for more than five years but decided to part ways in 2001. Their divorce was also finalized that same year.

Early rumors suggested that the exes parted ways early on in their marriage. However, the speculation was denounced by the True Romance actress during a 2015 interview with The Telegraph:

“There were times when we weren’t living together because we were fighting, but it wasn’t as reported and I didn’t feel that I needed to explain that. There were times when my mom was dying and I was living with her, taking care of her. There were times when he was away working on a movie. It was our thing. I still don’t feel like I owe it to anyone.”

Nearly a year after his divorce from Patricia, Nicolas Cage married Elvis Presley’s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley. The duo first met at a party in 2000 and later formed a romantic connection.

On August 10, 2002, they tied the knot but decided to part ways just a few months into their marriage. The pair filed for divorce in November 2002 and was finalized in May 2004. Nicolas Cage spoke about the separation while speaking to Barbara Walters in 2003:

"Oftentimes when you have two people who are very strong and their own personalities, and rather intense, sometimes you can have a hard time meshing. We got into this unfortunate pattern of breaking up and getting back together again… yeah it's sad, I miss her every day.”

Lisa Marie Presley also addressed the divorce during an interview with Larry King that same year:

“So we connected, we had a great connection. We were both a bit – we’re sort of these gypsy spirited, you know, tyrannical pirates. And one pirate marries another they will sink the ship basically is what it comes down to.”

Following his divorce from Lisa, Nicolas Cage married his third wife, Alice Kim, in 2004. The pair met at a restaurant where the latter worked as a waitress and hit it off immediately. On July 30, 2004, the duo exchanged their vows at a private ranch in northern California.

During an interview with The Guardian in 2013, The Runner actor spoke about his 20-year age gap with Kim:

"When my mother-in-law came to the house for the first time, before even hello or nice to meet you, all I got was, 'she too young!' And so I knew this was going to be an uphill battle. We did it because we loved each other."

Nicolas Cage had the longest relationship with Kim despite their significant age difference. The pair also welcomed their son Kal-El on October 3, 2005. However, their relationship ended in 2016 and the couple divorced in 2018.

The Golden Globe winner told The Guardian that his separation with Alice was “a shocker.”

Selena Gomez @SelenaGomesDC Nicolas Cage & Wife Alice Kim Call It Quits After Nearly 12 Years Together: Another one bites the dust! Nicolas… Nicolas Cage & Wife Alice Kim Call It Quits After Nearly 12 Years Together: Another one bites the dust! Nicolas… https://t.co/ZDLcIo5l96

Nicolas Cage moved on from his third marriage and started dating makeup artist Erika Koike. The duo dated for a year before tying the knot in March 2019 in Las Vegas.

However, Nicolas Cage attempted to annul his fourth marriage four days after the wedding. As per The Blast, court documents suggest that the pair were “intoxicated” during their nuptials:

"[Cage] lacked understanding of his actions in marrying [Koike] to the extent that he was incapable of agreeing to the marriage".

The actor met his fifth wife, Riko Shibata, while filming Prisoners of the Ghostland in Japan in 2020. The latter appeared in the film as one of the four Mannequin Women.

Nicolas Cage later revealed that he proposed to Shibata via FaceTime and sent her a ring in Japan via FedEx:

“She left New York and went back to Kyoto, Japan, and I went back to Nevada and I haven’t seen her for six months. We’re really happy together and we’re really excited to spend that time together so I finally just said, ‘Look, I wanna marry you’ and we got engaged on FaceTime.”

The couple privately wed in February 2021 in Las Vegas and made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Cage’s film Pig in July 2021.

They appeared together on the cover of Flaunt magazine in October 2021 and also attended the 2021 GQ Men of the Year party in West Hollywood.

